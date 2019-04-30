MUSCATINE — Through Tuesday morning's wind and rain, Joey Krieger delivered a vehicle from his family's dealership, Krieger Auto Group, to Muscatine High School for its Carnival After Prom Extravaganza.
"It's something that my family is very proud of," he said of supporting the after-prom party. The company has been donating vehicles to CAPE for about 27 years. While the donation of an attractive, dependable vehicle is enticing to students, Krieger said making the donation is about encouraging students to stay safe after prom.
On Saturday night, prom ends at 11 p.m. at the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center, then CAPE takes over the high school from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. with activities, games, food and prizes. Juniors and seniors who attend the after-prom party will be entered to win the black 2013 Chevy Malibu, among other raffle items, but students must also be present during the drawing to claim their prize.
Krieger said the event draws students in to have fun without turning to other activities that may be dangerous, including drinking alcohol or using drugs and then getting behind the wheel. He said keeping students safe is important to his family, and that's why the dealership participates. He said CAPE is the only event where the dealership donates a car, but it frequently makes donations to other local charities.
Vehicles are inspected and chosen for the event based on several factors, he said, including number of miles, cost to insure and register, and looks. Last year, the car was a 2002 PT Cruiser.
He said as he drove through the high school parking lot to deliver the car he noticed what cars were in the parking lot and thought the Malibu would stand out.
"At the end of the day," he said, "every high school kid wants a cool car."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.