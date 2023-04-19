Security at Muscatine High School came up during discussion Monday at the school board meeting.

During his monthly report, Student Representative Caleb Carlson brought board members back to the swatting incident that occurred March 21 at Muscatine High School.

Though he praised the strong response from the Muscatine Police Department, sharing gratitude for their “swift bravery,” Carlson shared that some individual classrooms had minimal communication with other teachers, which resulted in a lack of updates in some cases.

Some teachers also allegedly didn’t know how to further protect their students after locking down their classrooms. Carson then added that while a portion of MHS classrooms were locked down properly, a majority of classrooms had supposedly missed doing at least one of the lockdown steps.

“We can’t afford poor planning, disorganization and not having a clear expectation for our staff as to what needs to be carried out in a situation like this,” Carlson said, citing how some areas of the MHS building don’t have a clear-sounding PA, further contributing to the disconnect in communications.

It was also discovered that there were classrooms that heard the announcement but only locked the door or turned off the lights before continuing to teach. To this, Carlson stated that he felt this choice to continue teaching in these classrooms while only doing a partial lockdown was “completely unacceptable,” with him noting that students within these classrooms were seated by windows and thus were exposed to a potential gunman.

“Maybe I’m alone, but safety should be the number one priority when it comes to our classrooms. Although we learn valuable information, I don’t think there’s anything we teach that should take priority over a lockdown and safety,” Carlson said. He also brought up the district’s Desired Daily Experience (DDE) survey, specifically the statement “I feel safe at school”, he expects a good portion of students to either disagree or strongly disagree with this statement the next time the survey is taken.

“Success in this scenario can’t be at 70% or 80% or even 95% security, we need to be 100% safe because you never know what classrooms a gunman could target. I believe that we need to take a further look at what we’re doing across all of our buildings to make sure that, as each threat arrives, we are taking care of them properly,” he continued.

When asked by a member of the board if MHS has had any active shooters yet this year, Carlson answered that they haven’t. Ryan Castle, director of operations, later confirmed this, stating that the last intruder lockdown drill was held Oct. 25, 2022. According to Castle, there are two lockdown drills scheduled per year alongside two fire drills and two tornado drills. Thinking back on last fall’s drill, Carlson cited it as another instance where full-scale procedures were not completely implemented and that teaching was still happening even after doors were locked and lights were turned off.

Following Carlson’s report, Superintendent Clint Christopher briefly spoke about how MHS Principal Terry Hogenson has already begun following up on the teacher and staff response to the swatting incident. This has included having meetings with staff, going over what did and didn’t go well regarding the incident, and talking about many of the same issues Carlson brought up in his report.

Another lapse in communication brought up by the superintendent was the fact that the officers and sheriffs that responded to the swatting knew about the potential threat before Muscatine administration did. Though he felt that it is still the quick response from local police that often makes a difference in these types of situations and threats, Christopher still acknowledged that there is still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to the faculty and school staff’s handling of security.

“We have been working with the Muscatine Police Department to identify a communication tool that could be used by all staff and also connect to students and/or families. In the event that something happens, any staff member could create an alert … as well as contact the police. We’ve been looking at several different systems in order to get something in place,” Christopher said.