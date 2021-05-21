Students and staff at Jefferson successfully collect 6,000, create school-wide domino chain

For the last week, students and staff created practice runs to assure the chain would go down properly on the big day. Staff helped set up about 2,000 boxes in the school’s gymnasium the day before while students set up the hallways.

During the set-up, several students — including Ray Votio and Gabe Alvidrez — helped with communication, letting other parts of the building know if there were any issues with the domino chain, such as not having enough boxes.

“It’s fun, because I get to hold a walkie talkie. It’s not every day you get to hold a real walkie talkie,” Votio said. When asked what his thoughts were when the challenge was first announced, he said, “At first I was like, ‘that’s kind of crazy, I don’t think we can do it’. But look at us now! We passed the goal!”

Alvidrez hoped they would get the world record for Longest Cereal Box Domino Chain, but was glad they did this project and was happy to help the community.

Votio felt grateful the school created a fun event, and was thankful to everyone who donated. He gave a special shout-out to the Muscatine Police Department, who donated 1,000 boxes of cereal only 24 hours earlier, which made sure that the students were able to reach their goal just in time. “They help us, we help back!” he said.