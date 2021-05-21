Students and staff at Jefferson successfully collect 6,000, create school-wide domino chain

MUSCATINE — After two months of collecting cereal boxes, Jefferson Elementary students reached their goal of 6,000 boxes. On Friday afternoon students used those boxes, and the skills they learned in the last few weeks to create the ultimate domino chain.
“I was just so excited when I first heard about it,” Dr. Kandy Steel, Jefferson’s principal, said. “I think it was a pretty heavy lift to think that we could raise 6,000 cereal boxes, but I think we can do hard things when we set our mind to it.”
When the Cereal Box Challenge was first announced, students focused on collecting cereal for charity and subjects such as engineering, counting strategies and measurement to create a successful display. They had to figure out how to work around obstacles such as staircases and ramps.
“I think it’s a really wonderful thing for them to be able to give back to the community, and to also use it as a learning opportunity,” Steel said. “We did a lot of math experiments to try and make this work, and every grade level learned a bit about measurement. It was really fun for them to measure the length of the building to determine how many boxes we needed.”
“It’s been great to watch as they’ve really gone through the engineering process and the scientific process, and everyone was able to get involved and they’re just so excited about the project,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said, adding he appreciated how the challenge gave students opportunities for learning.
For the last week, students and staff created practice runs to assure the chain would go down properly on the big day. Staff helped set up about 2,000 boxes in the school’s gymnasium the day before while students set up the hallways.
During the set-up, several students — including Ray Votio and Gabe Alvidrez — helped with communication, letting other parts of the building know if there were any issues with the domino chain, such as not having enough boxes.
“It’s fun, because I get to hold a walkie talkie. It’s not every day you get to hold a real walkie talkie,” Votio said. When asked what his thoughts were when the challenge was first announced, he said, “At first I was like, ‘that’s kind of crazy, I don’t think we can do it’. But look at us now! We passed the goal!”
Alvidrez hoped they would get the world record for Longest Cereal Box Domino Chain, but was glad they did this project and was happy to help the community.
Votio felt grateful the school created a fun event, and was thankful to everyone who donated. He gave a special shout-out to the Muscatine Police Department, who donated 1,000 boxes of cereal only 24 hours earlier, which made sure that the students were able to reach their goal just in time. “They help us, we help back!” he said.
“The kids are just thrilled with the results. Our goal is to do something like this every year. Something meaningful and special that lets the kids know that one person can make a difference,” Steel said. “I’m just so proud of our Jefferson students and staff and the community. It’s a great place to be.”
“I feel very honored to get to push the first box,” Christopher added. “They put a ton of time into this, and this is just an awesome event and a great way to finish out both the week and the school year.”
Once all the boxes were set-up, the students gathered in the halls and watched as each box successfully fell with the chain eventually ending outside, where students and staff were ready with applause and confetti cannons. With the hard part finally complete, all of the collected cereal will be donated to food pantries around the community on Monday.