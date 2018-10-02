Plenty of local marching bands will toot their own horns at The Muskie Marching Band Invitational on Saturday.
The event will be from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at the Muscatine High School Stadium, 2705 Cedar St.
Tickets are $5 and free for children 5 years and younger.
The schedule is as follows:
• 5:45 p.m. Orion High School.
• 6 p.m. Mediapolis High School
• 6:15 p.m. Tipton High School
• 6:30 p.m. Cascade
• 6:45 p.m. Rockridge
• 7 p.m. Cardinal High School
• 7:15 p.m. Intermission
• 7:30 p.m. Central DeWitt High School
• 7:45 p.m. West Liberty High School
• 8 p.m. Washington High School
• 8:15 p.m. Benton High School
• 8:30 p.m. Clear Creek Amana
• 8:45 p.m. Center Point Urbana
• 9 p.m. Don Bosco
• 9:15 p.m. Western Dubuque
• 9:30 p.m. Ottumwa High School
• 9:45 p.m. Clinton High School
• 10 p.m. Bettendorf High School
• 10:15 p.m. Davenport Central
• 10:30 p.m. Muscatine High School
• 10:45 p.m. Awards
— Journal Staff
