Carinets 2 (copy)
Clarinet players practice in August at the Mighty Muskie Marching Band's summer camp.

 Journal File Photo

Plenty of local marching bands will toot their own horns at The Muskie Marching Band Invitational on Saturday.

The event will be from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at the Muscatine High School Stadium, 2705 Cedar St. 

Tickets are $5 and free for children 5 years and younger.

The schedule is as follows:

• 5:45 p.m. Orion High School. 

• 6 p.m. Mediapolis High School

• 6:15 p.m. Tipton High School

• 6:30 p.m. Cascade

• 6:45 p.m. Rockridge

• 7 p.m. Cardinal High School

• 7:15 p.m. Intermission

• 7:30 p.m. Central DeWitt High School

• 7:45 p.m. West Liberty High School

• 8 p.m. Washington High School

• 8:15 p.m. Benton High School

• 8:30 p.m. Clear Creek Amana

• 8:45 p.m. Center Point Urbana

• 9 p.m. Don Bosco

• 9:15 p.m. Western Dubuque

• 9:30 p.m. Ottumwa High School

• 9:45 p.m. Clinton High School

• 10 p.m. Bettendorf High School

• 10:15 p.m. Davenport Central

• 10:30 p.m. Muscatine High School

• 10:45 p.m. Awards

— Journal Staff

