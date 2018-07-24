MUSCATINE — Despite state requirements, women continue to be underrepresented on appointed county and city boards. According to a recent release by the Gender Balance Project at the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University, only four of Iowa’s counties—Harrison, Jasper, Scott and Winneshiek—achieved gender balance on the seven appointed boards and commissions. Muscatine County and its cities did not.
In 1987, Iowa’s Legislature required state-level boards and commissions to have gender balance. This requirement was extended to counties and cities in 2009, going into effect in 2012. For its study, the Gender Balance Project aimed to answer to what extent county and city boards in Iowa had achieved gender balance.
The study found that across the state, women held 34.21 percent of all county board and commission seats, and 58.92 percent of all reported county board and commissions are gender balanced. Women hold only 23.94 percent of all chair positions.
Between 2012-13 and 2015-16 collection periods, the number of gender balanced boards increased from 49.53 percent to 58.64 percent; the number of seats held by women increased from 29.29 percent to 33.03 percent, according to the study.
While five of the seven boards are considered gender balanced, women make up only 13 of 34 filled seats in Muscatine County, and only two of the seven chair positions.
The three municipalities along I-20—Wilton, Durant and Walcott—did not break the 50-50 split for gender equality, but were close. Of the 17 seats analyzed in the study, nine were filled by men, eight by women. Of the three board/commission chairs, two out of three were women. Durant and Walcott also were just short of equal representation with 45.45 percent of the analyzed seats in Durant filled by women and 41.67 in Walcott.
Of the seven analyzed boards and commissions in the City of Muscatine, six were balanced. Of the 39 total appointed seats, 22 were filed by men, 15 by women (two were vacant). Just 38.46 percent of seats were held by women.
Of Columbus Junction’s three boards, two were gender balanced. Of its 17 seats, 11 were filled by men, six by women. There were no women serving as chair.
In the area covered by the Journal, women were represented the least in West Liberty. Of the three boards analyzed, none were balanced. Out of 17 seats, four were held by women. Of the three available chair positions, one was filled by a woman. Women made up 23.53 percent of the seats analyzed.