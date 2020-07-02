Study recommends Muscatine Power and Water focus on green energy sources

MP&W's Fiber to the Home Project is taking longer to complete than anticipated, thanks to COVID-19, and the cost continues to escalate. The board set a July 28 public hearing on a proposal to restructure debt, not to exceed $5 million, for the project.

Erika Cox, Director of Customer and Technology Experience, told the board 200 new subscribers have been added since January, and the project is producing a payoff for business and residential customers alike. "Every month we are fielding calls from customers who are not in our service area about extending service to them," she said.

Cox expects the project to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Financial report

The figures indicate MP&W's Electric and Water Utilities are doing well through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Communications Utility continues to perform under budget.

The Electric Utility was expected to post a loss of $552,690 in May but instead posted a profit of $487,816. For the year to date through May, profit of $770,646 was expected, but actual profit was $2,767,008. The Electric Utility is projected to have just under $50 million on hand at year's end.