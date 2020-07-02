Study recommends Muscatine Power and Water focus on green energy sources

MUSCATINE — A recently completed outside study at Muscatine Power and Water recommends reduction of coal fired energy and more reliance on solar.
Doug White, MP&W's Director of Power Production and Supply, outlined results during Tuesday evening's virtual meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees discussing the extensive Power Supply Study conducted by Virginia-based Leidos Engineering. The study explored twenty scenarios, resulting in nearly 4,000 potential outcomes. Jumping to the fore are recommendations to retire two coal fired generation plants, replace the third plant with a gas-fired facility, and establish a solar complex at the Grandview Avenue well field.
White said Generating Units 7 and 8 are older units with significant upcoming costs. Retiring them by the end of 2022 would reduce carbon emissions by around 30%. Unit 9 has upcoming environmental compliance costs that could be significant, White said. Staff will begin investigating replacing Unit 9 with a combined cycle natural gas unit, which could take place by 2028.
The study concluded the best results are from a natural gas-fired combined heat and power facility, which White said is encouraged by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority due to efficient use of energy.
"A project like ours would be somewhat unique, and it would continue to set Muscatine as a great example for making the most of the resources we have," said White.
The study said implementation of the full scenario would reduce overall carbon dioxide emissions by 60-70%.
General Manager Gage Huston said staff will follow up on the solar recommendation by beginning further evaluation of adding a minimum of thirty megawatts of solar energy. Around 6% of the natural system load comes from wind. The proposed solar facility at the well field would increase renewable energy production to over 13.5% of total energy needs, the study said. "In keeping with our core values of environmental stewardship and protecting land, water, and air to the best of our ability, the addition of solar into MP&W's energy portfolio makes sense," said Huston. "Decreasing our carbon footprint will have a positive and lasting impact on the environment."
Huston said MP&W will continue to honor the commitment made nearly 100 years ago to provide reliable and low cost electricity to the residents of Muscatine, but the retirement of Units 7 and 8 will necessitate the elimination of 25 to 30 positions through retirement, job transfers, and layoffs. "When we look at plant retirements, it will have an impact on our staffing," Huston told the board. "It will be gut wrenching. We care about these folks. They have been part of the MP&W family, some for many years."
The next Power Supply Study is budgeted for 2023.
Fiber to home update
MP&W's Fiber to the Home Project is taking longer to complete than anticipated, thanks to COVID-19, and the cost continues to escalate. The board set a July 28 public hearing on a proposal to restructure debt, not to exceed $5 million, for the project.
Erika Cox, Director of Customer and Technology Experience, told the board 200 new subscribers have been added since January, and the project is producing a payoff for business and residential customers alike. "Every month we are fielding calls from customers who are not in our service area about extending service to them," she said.
Cox expects the project to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.
Financial report
The figures indicate MP&W's Electric and Water Utilities are doing well through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Communications Utility continues to perform under budget.
The Electric Utility was expected to post a loss of $552,690 in May but instead posted a profit of $487,816. For the year to date through May, profit of $770,646 was expected, but actual profit was $2,767,008. The Electric Utility is projected to have just under $50 million on hand at year's end.
The Water Utility was budgeted to show profit of $15,893 in May, but the actual profit was $82,383. For the year to date, profit of $227,933 was budgeted, but profit of $345,786 was posted. Cash balance of $5.3 million is expected to fall to just under $4 million by year's end.
The Communications Utility was budgeted to show profit of $186,867 in May, but actual profit was $101,533. For the year to date, the budget called for profit of $785,783, but actual profit of only $148,260 was posted. The cash balance of $6.1 million is expected to fall to just under $1 million by year's end. "Fiber to the Home invoices will chip away at cash we have on hand," said Brad Spratt, Interim Director of Finance and Administrative Services.
On a related note, Huston introduced Mark Roberts as the new Director of Finance and Administrative Services. Huston welcomed Roberts and thanked Spratt for serving as the interim director. "We think Mark is a great addition to the team," Huston said. "We very sincerely thank Brad for his service over the last seven months."
General business
General Manager Gage Huston's report to the board included several interesting odds and ends.
Huston said the huge shroud over the water tower indicates work has started on painting a new logo on the structure. "It's neat to see the preparatory work come together," Huston said. "The design is not public yet, but artist Laura Palmer has been working with staff to provide the design image to Muscatine."
Huston said a public event, including a visit by Governor Kim Reynolds, will be planned for the official unveiling, depending on COVID-19.
Huston said delinquent accounts that resulted from customer hardships during the pandemic have been manageable. "Our staff continues to evaluate on a weekly basis," said Huston. "So far, it's been much better than the worst case scenario we evaluated."
And Huston reported the first electric vehicle, dubbed EV1, has been added to MP&W's fleet. "One of our meter readers will be driving the vehicle around on a daily basis," said Huston.
In other business
- The board ratified May expenditures and transactions totaling $8,614,173;
- The board approved retaining the Chicago based Baker Tilly Virchow Krause firm to conduct the 2020 audit;
- The board appointed Susan Eversmeyer to serve a second six year term on the board;
- The board elected Eversmeyer to serve as Board Chair and Kevin Fields to serve as Vice Chair. Brenda Christensen will continue as Board Secretary.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!