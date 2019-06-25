They might leave the light on for you in Wilton, a study suggests. The Wilton City Council Monday night reviewed preliminary findings of a feasibility study for locating a hotel or motel in the city.
The study, conducted by Hotel R&D of Oshkosh, Wisc., reported that Wilton could support a 30- to 40-room midscale or upper midscale class facility, based largely on Wilton's proximity to the Quad-Cities, the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area, and Muscatine.
The study's first phase cost $3,000. The next phase, if approved by the council, will cost another $3,400. Costs are shared equally by the city and the Wilton Development Corporation. No official action was taken Monday, but council members were receptive to taking the next step, and the item will be on the July 8 council agenda.
"I think we should complete it," Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood told the council. "If we ever want any investors, we need to complete it. I thought it was good news."
FRO'S FIREWORKS
For the second year in a row, things will go boom over the streets of downtown Wilton to celebrate Independence Day. The council approved a request from Brian Froehlich, owner of Fro's Pub and Grub, to close a portion of Third Street adjacent to his business from 8-11 p.m. July 4. Froehlich told the council the fireworks would be shot from a back yard along Fourth Street, and the closed street would provide a viewing area. "We want to block the street so people can sit there and watch from a safe distance," said Froehlich. "We're trying to keep it safe for everybody."
"Alcohol and fireworks?" Council Member Ted Marolf quipped.
"Spectators won't be shooting off fireworks," Froehlich replied.
The vote was 3-1 with the opposing vote coming from Council Member Sheryl Lenker. Council Member Steve Owens was absent. But council members joined City Administrator Chris Ball in wanting to see Froehlich's proof of insurance, which he said he would provide.
FOUNDERS DAY SET
The 2019 version of the Wilton Founder's Day celebration will be almost a repeat of the 2018 version. The council on a 4-0 vote approved a request from Founder's Day organizer Bruce Rabedeaux to stage the annual event Aug. 16 and 17.
"Nothing has changed since last year," Rabedeaux told the council. "The car show has requested to be on the grass instead of pavement. Otherwise nothing has changed."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of payroll and bills totaling $1,460,636.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 18 to Cornerstone Commercial Contractors, Inc. of Corning, IA for the Wilton Facade Revitalization project.
- The council approved the expenditure of $250 for city membership in the Wilton Athletic Boosters.
