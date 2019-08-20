A subdivision approval last November has returned to cause some heartburn for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, according to discussions Tuesday during the board’s regular weekly meeting.
Based on Tuesday’s discussion, which was added to the agenda at the request of supervisor Randy Griffin, the issue began when Faith Story, Columbus Junction, submitted a subdivision request to the county as part of a sale of land.
The supervisors approved the subdivision following a report from zoning administrator Paul Choi, who apparently had green-lighted the request, during the board’s Nov. 13 meeting. Online county records show Story then sold a two-acre parcel to Reuben and Dee Deece, Conesville, on Dec. 18, 2018.
However, the two-acre parcel apparently had two housing units, a 1910 two-story house and a mobile trailer, which should have required a separate two-acre lot for each under the county’s zoning rules.
The situation was not discovered until Deece applied for a permit to install a sanitary system on the lot and officials with Rural Utility Service System, Mount Pleasant, which now provides Louisa County with contracted services for both environmental health and zoning, conducted a pre-inspection of the site.
Brian Thye, who conducted the inspection, told the supervisors Tuesday he had sent a letter to the Deeces explaining they had 30 days to resolve the issue. That could mean either removing one of the dwellings or purchasing additional ground and splitting the property into separate parcels.
However, Griffin said those options would mean a substantial cost to the Deeces and he felt the issue was not that settled, since the supervisors had approved the initial subdivision with the two dwellings on the one lot.
“How can we penalize (the Deeces)?” he asked, indicating the supervisors had approved the subdivision after getting a positive report from Choi and Story had sold the lot by auction even though it apparently did not meet zoning regulations.
Initially supervisor chair Brad Quigley suggested the board needed to talk with county attorney Adam Parsons, but after Thye said RUSS Executive Director Bruce Hudson had already done that, Quigley called Parsons and put him on speakerphone.
Parsons acknowledged the situation with the two dwellings on the same lot should have come up at the time the subdivision was approved, but explained that did not remove any liability from the zoning regulation.
“Subdivision approval does not approve any … violation of the zoning ordinance. It would still be a violation, as far as the law is concerned,” he told the supervisors.
Griffin remained skeptical.
“How is the person who bought that property supposed to have known that?” he quizzed Parsons.
“Ignorance of the law is not a defense. It’s everyone’s responsibility to know the law,” Parsons replied.
“That’s a lawyer’s take, but I don’t like it,” Griffin responded, adding later he still felt there needed to be a resolution to the situation.
The supervisors agreed to add the issue to next week’s agenda and make a decision.
In other action, the board:
- Met with conservation board executive director Katie Hammond, mental health and disability director Bobbie Wulf and general assistance director Cyndi Mears for their departments’ monthly update reports
- Agreed to renew Louisa County’s $7,500 annual contribution to the Great River Housing Trust Fund
- Approved a Windstream Communication’s application to work on fiber on 10th Street near County Highway 99
- Approved the Mabeus Hills and Mabeus Pondview subdivisions in Marshall Township.
