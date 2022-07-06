Subsidiary of KENT Pet Group announces expansion within Australian market

MUSCATINE — This week, KENT Pet Group announced that it would be expanding its line of products through a new collaboration with two well-known Australian brands.

After months of negotiation, FibreCycle, a subsidiary of KENT Pet Group, announced on July 5 that it would be purchasing both Lovitts, which manufactures high-quality animal nutrition products alongside treats and supplements, and Our Bird, which focuses on providing high-quality birdseed and cat litter.

Following the announcement, Steve Gordon, president of KENT Pet Group, gave a public statement regarding the purchase of the two companies.

“KENT has deep respect for providing quality pet products customers can trust again and again,” Gordon said, “With the purchase of Lovitts (and Our Bird), we are expanding on that unwavering commitment to pets and the families who love them.”

Carol Reynolds, vice-president and human resources/communications manager for KENT, said she shared these sentiments. When it came to these two brands in particular, those within the company felt they were a good fit based on their strong dedication to their customers and their ability to provide great products.

“The power of Lovitts and Our Bird combined really allows our FibreCycle company, which also operates in Australia, to gain immediate scale in both new product categories and its strength in manufacturing pet products for Australia,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds then stated that the benefits from this acquisition, such as the added expertise, additional products and expanded production rate, are expected to positively impact many of FibreCycle’s already established customers as well.

“Those FibreCycle capabilities are going to advance in categories like litter, pet treats, pet supplements and birdseed with this acquisition, and it then allows us as a U.S. pet care manufacturer to break into channels within that strong companion animal market in Australia.”

Overall, Reynolds said this is an exciting occasion as well as a big step toward an even brighter future for all companies involved as they continue to provide pet products that improve the lives of pets and pet owners alike.

“As a company, we’re committed to the growth reflected in this acquisition. We think long-term and we’re very excited for our future,” Reynolds said. “We want to thank our existing employees, and we’re proud to welcome the new employees of Lovitts and Our Bird into the KENT family of companies.”