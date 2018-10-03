Try 1 month for 99¢

Pearl City Players Theatrical Society will present Seussical the Musical at the Muscatine Center for Performing Arts, 901 Cedar St., Muscatine.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (65+), and $6 for students.

Seussical brings together well-known characters from Dr. Seuss stories and stars Horton the elephant of Horton Hears a Who. Horton is faced with protecting the Whos and an abandoned egg left in his care.

The cast has 27 members including Isaac O'Neal as the Cat in the Hat, Creed Birkhofer as Jojo, Antonio Martinez as Horton the Elephant, Courtney Gevaert as Gertrude McFuzz, Aria Jensen as Mayzie La Bird, and Jenni Colbert as the Sour Kangaroo.

The show is directed by Mary Danner with music direction by Bob Danner.

