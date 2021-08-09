Sunnybrook Assisted Living announces street market event for Aug. 17

MUSCATINE – Sunnybrook Assisted Living is well-known for its events and fundraisers. This is the first time, however, that the staff at Sunnybrook is bringing all the fun of a street market to their facilities.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunnybrook will hold its first Street Market in its parking lot at 3515 Diana Queen Drive.

Sunnybrook marketing director Jordan Lloyd said she and her staff wanted to “think outside of the box” when it came to their next big community event.

Lloyd said when considering events, the staff thinks about what the residents would enjoy, what would connect Sunnybrook to the community, and to offer something different than what people think of when they hear "senior living."

Much like the Muscatine Farmers Market downtown, this event is expected to feature several local and familiar vendors selling craft items, flowers and food. Contrary Brewing will sell drinks.

“We wanted to show that we do support vendors and small businesses, just like our Lunch for a Cause events show that we support the organizations and nonprofits that we raise money for,” Lloyd said, “We just like giving back the support that we always get from the community.”