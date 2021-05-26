Sunnybrook Assisted Living holds Barbecue for Badges for the fifth year in a row

“I think (this meal) is great. Anytime we can go out somewhere where it’s not on a call and where we can just sit and talk is always nice,” Fire Captain Andy Summit said, adding that he hoped he and his crew could stay and eat all of their food before getting called away.

“We really appreciate the staff at Sunnybrook going out of their way to provide a meal for us in recognition of first responders,” Police Lieutenant David O’Connor said. “It’s very kind of them, and usually we get to talk to some of the people that live here, which is also nice.”

“Sunnybrook has been doing this for us for a number of years,” Sheriff Quinn Riess said, “and the food and company is always great. With COVID-19 issues, we haven’t been able to do a lot of things that we normally would do, but now that we’re kind of getting back into it, it’s a good thing to have.”

Riess said, for him, the appreciation law enforcement and first responders receive from events such as these "just gives you a good feeling.”

Lloyd said it is important to Sunnybrook to hold this event every year because it ties into one of their most important goals — forming connections with the community.

“We just appreciate everything that the first responders do for us and we want to continue to show that appreciation each and every year,” she said. “We’re excited to get back to whatever this new normal is, even if it means a hybrid of an in-person and to-go event, and we just look forward to continuing them as we strengthen our relationship with the first responders and the other people in Muscatine.”

