Sunnybrook Assisted Living looking to give out school supplies for second year in a row

MUSCATINE — With only a few weeks until the start of the 2021-22 school year, Sunnybrook Assisted Living hopes to help local students get all the school supplies they need.

Sunnybrook’s annual “Stuff the Sunnybrook Bus” fundraising event began Monday. From now until Wednesday, Aug. 18, people can drop off backpacks, supplies, and monetary donations, at the Sunnybrook facilities, 3515 Diana Queen Drive.

This will be the second time Sunnybrook has held this fundraiser. Donated items in this year’s fundraiser will go to Louisa-Muscatine and Muscatine School District students.

“We decided to do L-M along with Muscatine because Muscatine does get that grant that gives a majority of their students a set amount of school supplies," Sunnybrook marketing director Jordan Lloyd said. "L-M does not get that grant, and a lot of our community members and people we partner with have kids who go to L-M too, so we wanted to focus on both.”

The most needed items Sunnybrook is asking for are backpacks, trapper-keepers and calculators — high-priced items a family might not be able to purchase on their own.