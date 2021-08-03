 Skip to main content
Sunnybrook Assisted Living looking to give out school supplies for second year in a row
Sunnybrook Assisted Living looking to give out school supplies for second year in a row

Stuffing the Sunnybrook Bus

From now until Wednesday, Aug. 18, Sunnybrook Assisted Living will be stuffing the Sunnybrook bus full of school supplies for Muscatine and Louisa-Muscatine students. Residents can drop off donations at the Sunnybrook facilities at 3515 Diana Queen Drive.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — With only a few weeks until the start of the 2021-22 school year, Sunnybrook Assisted Living hopes to help local students get all the school supplies they need.

Sunnybrook’s annual “Stuff the Sunnybrook Bus” fundraising event began Monday. From now until Wednesday, Aug. 18, people can drop off backpacks, supplies, and monetary donations, at the Sunnybrook facilities, 3515 Diana Queen Drive.

This will be the second time Sunnybrook has held this fundraiser. Donated items in this year’s fundraiser will go to Louisa-Muscatine and Muscatine School District students.

“We decided to do L-M along with Muscatine because Muscatine does get that grant that gives a majority of their students a set amount of school supplies," Sunnybrook marketing director Jordan Lloyd said. "L-M does not get that grant, and a lot of our community members and people we partner with have kids who go to L-M too, so we wanted to focus on both.”

The most needed items Sunnybrook is asking for are backpacks, trapper-keepers and calculators — high-priced items a family might not be able to purchase on their own.

“We want to be able to get as many backpacks and trapper-keepers and those more expensive supplies if we can. We’d rather have a $15 book bag than a 15 $1 pairs of scissors.”

Lloyd said many of Sunnybrook's residents are former teachers, have children who are teachers, or have grandchildren attending school.

“Education is a fundamental aspect of all of our residents’ lives and their family’s lives, and we want to help set everybody up for success,” Lloyd said. “We love to partner with our community, and Muscatine has always been great to us. So we just want to be able help set the Muscatine Muskies and the L-M Falcons up for as much success as we can.”

