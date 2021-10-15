Sunnybrook Assisted Living to hold its first Fall Festival

MUSCATINE — Sunnybrook Assisted Living will follow up its summer Street Market with another new event its staff and residents hope could become an annual tradition.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., the assisted living facility will hold Sunnybrook Fall Festival.

“We had some of our vendors from the (Sunnybrook) Street Market reach out to us and ask if we could do a fall market. ... Last year we had that really successful Trunk or Treat with hundreds of kids, so we figured that we would combine both of them and make a whole fall event out of it,” marketing director Jordan Lloyd said.

The festival will include Trunk or Treating, crafters and small-business vendor booths, a bouncy house, and live music provided by a local brass band.

“One of our residents’ son-in-law is in it, and we wanted to keep having our residents play a part in our event,” Lloyd said.

Sunnybrook residents will make crafts and decorations, available to purchase during the festival, just as they did with last summer’s Street Fair.

Food will be provided by Lloyd’s Longbranch Food Truck from Reynolds, Illinois. Desserts will be available at Sunnybrook's bake sale.