Sunnybrook Assisted Living to hold its first Fall Festival
alert top story

Sunnybrook Assisted Living to hold its first Fall Festival

Sunnybrook

On Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunnybrook Assisted Living will be holding its first ever Sunnybrook Fall Festival. This will be a free event for all ages, and will include several Street Market vendors and a Trunk or Treat event for all kids.

 David Hotle

MUSCATINE — Sunnybrook Assisted Living will follow up its summer Street Market with another new event its staff and residents hope could become an annual tradition.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., the assisted living facility will hold Sunnybrook Fall Festival.

“We had some of our vendors from the (Sunnybrook) Street Market reach out to us and ask if we could do a fall market. ... Last year we had that really successful Trunk or Treat with hundreds of kids, so we figured that we would combine both of them and make a whole fall event out of it,” marketing director Jordan Lloyd said.

The festival will include Trunk or Treating, crafters and small-business vendor booths, a bouncy house, and live music provided by a local brass band.

“One of our residents’ son-in-law is in it, and we wanted to keep having our residents play a part in our event,” Lloyd said.

Sunnybrook residents will make crafts and decorations, available to purchase during the festival, just as they did with last summer’s Street Fair.

Food will be provided by Lloyd’s Longbranch Food Truck from Reynolds, Illinois. Desserts will be available at Sunnybrook's bake sale.

Money made through the sale of goods both baked and handmade will be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The staff has had several successful events, and Lloyd said she hopes for a good turnout so can become something that people want to go to every year.

“The residents are really looking forward to this event,” Lloyd said. “So many of our residents and their families have been very involved in the community, and just because you move into an assisted living facility, that doesn’t mean you lose that sense of community. We don’t want anyone to lose that connection, so we try and keep everybody as involved as we can. We’re not just a senior living facility, we actually have fun events and are prominent people in the community.”

