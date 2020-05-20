Sunnybrook honors first responders with annual meal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — For safety reasons, the doors to Sunnybrook at Muscatine could not be open to public safety professionals Wednesday.

That did not, however, stop the assisted-living facility from holding its fourth annual BBQ for Badges meal to honor first responders.

Instead patrol vehicles lined up in front of Sunnybrook to get lunch from several employees who were serving from a table by the facility.

As the police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and ambulance personnel pulled up to pick up their food, the employees spoke with each or them to let them know they were doing a good job.

“I think this is awesome that they do this ...,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said while waiting to have the meal — a choice of either a hamburger or a hot dog — delivered to him. “Unfortunately we have to do it this way for now but next year hopefully back to normal — whatever normal is next year.”

Since early Wednesday morning the three chefs at Sunnybrook had been busy grilling the meals as well as making their homemade potato salad to be distributed in styrofoam boxes with some chips and a drink. The boxes were delivered to the cars, making the delivery as contact-free as possible.