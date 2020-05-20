Sunnybrook honors first responders with annual meal

MUSCATINE — For safety reasons, the doors to Sunnybrook at Muscatine could not be open to public safety professionals Wednesday.
That did not, however, stop the assisted-living facility from holding its fourth annual BBQ for Badges meal to honor first responders.
Instead patrol vehicles lined up in front of Sunnybrook to get lunch from several employees who were serving from a table by the facility.
As the police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and ambulance personnel pulled up to pick up their food, the employees spoke with each or them to let them know they were doing a good job.
“I think this is awesome that they do this ...,” Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said while waiting to have the meal — a choice of either a hamburger or a hot dog — delivered to him. “Unfortunately we have to do it this way for now but next year hopefully back to normal — whatever normal is next year.”
Since early Wednesday morning the three chefs at Sunnybrook had been busy grilling the meals as well as making their homemade potato salad to be distributed in styrofoam boxes with some chips and a drink. The boxes were delivered to the cars, making the delivery as contact-free as possible.
“It looks a little different this year,” Sunnybrook public relations director Jordan Lloyd commented as she took photos of the group.
She said Sunnybrook has always had a strong connection with both the Muscatine community and with area first responders. This is how Sunnybrook shows its appreciation for all they do to keep the community safe.
“It is the least we can do for everything they do for our community and for the individuals who live at Sunnybrook,” Lloyd said.
Sunnybrook director Megan Johnson said the event is to support first responders, adding that several residents have relatives who are Muscatine first responders.
“We are always trying to do those traditions, making sure this is family-oriented and give back to the community,” she said.
Johnson also said the first responders would be treated to Sunnybrook’s own giant cookies.
“They are not the small ones," she said. "They are the giant big monster cookies."
