Sunnybrook purple toilets return to help spread awareness and raise funds for Alzheimer's walk

MUSCATINE — Last summer, a pair of purple porcelain potties took the yards of Muscatine by storm, and with the next Walk to End Alzheimer’s just around the corner, the toilets are making a return.
During last week’s Lunch for a Cause, which benefits the 2021 Muscatine Walk to End Alzheimer's, the Sunnybrook Assisted Living staff re-introduced the purple “End Alz” toilets. A toilet has shown up at the Muscatine YMCA and 2nd Avenue Hy-Vee.
“A lot of people had fun with this fundraiser last time, and we really wanted to bring it back because not only did it raise a lot of awareness, but we were also able to get the word out in a fun and exciting way,” Marketing Director Jordan Lloyd said, “To be able to bring awareness and raise funds for the association and the Muscatine Walk in such a fun way is just really important to us.”
Last year, the fundraiser surpassed its goal of $2,000 and Sunnybrook extended the campaign until the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020 event in August. Currently, this year’s fundraiser is set to run from now until mid-July, with a goal of $4,000.
For those interested, the rules regarding the “flushing” fundraiser are simple. If a person or business wants to send a toilet to someone’s front yard or entrance, they can call Sunnybrook at 563-263-5108 or message the Sunnybrook Facebook page.
Once the target is “flushed” and the toilet placed in their yard, they contact Sunnybrook and pay either $10 to have the toilet removed, $20 to send it to a new target, and $30 for insurance to make sure they can’t be flushed again.
Because the toilets are meant to spread awareness for Alzheimer’s and are heavy, recipients are asked to keep the toilet for at least a day. Lloyd said inside each toilet is a flier with a QR code for information on this year’s walk.
“Hopefully we can get some people signed up as the toilets get sent around,” Lloyd said.
There are other ways for people to help with this fundraiser even if they don’t get flushed. A donation can be made online to the Sunnybrook team through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website, via a link on Sunnybrook’s Facebook page.
When asked why people connected with this fundraiser so much, Lloyd pointed out not only how fun it is, but also how “out of the box” it is in comparison to other fundraisers.
“You don’t often see people carrying around purple toilets and putting them in yards, so I think it just caught people’s attention,” Lloyd said, “We’re just really excited, and we can’t wait for to raise more funds and awareness for such an amazing organization.”