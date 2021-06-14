Sunnybrook purple toilets return to help spread awareness and raise funds for Alzheimer's walk

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once the target is “flushed” and the toilet placed in their yard, they contact Sunnybrook and pay either $10 to have the toilet removed, $20 to send it to a new target, and $30 for insurance to make sure they can’t be flushed again.

Because the toilets are meant to spread awareness for Alzheimer’s and are heavy, recipients are asked to keep the toilet for at least a day. Lloyd said inside each toilet is a flier with a QR code for information on this year’s walk.

“Hopefully we can get some people signed up as the toilets get sent around,” Lloyd said.

There are other ways for people to help with this fundraiser even if they don’t get flushed. A donation can be made online to the Sunnybrook team through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website, via a link on Sunnybrook’s Facebook page.

When asked why people connected with this fundraiser so much, Lloyd pointed out not only how fun it is, but also how “out of the box” it is in comparison to other fundraisers.

“You don’t often see people carrying around purple toilets and putting them in yards, so I think it just caught people’s attention,” Lloyd said, “We’re just really excited, and we can’t wait for to raise more funds and awareness for such an amazing organization.”

