Sunnybrook resident, artist receives his own art show at Muscatine Art Center

Arkema mostly uses acrylic paints in his art pieces, though he will occasionally use watercolors. He appreciates how easy acrylics are to use.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It can take forever for oil to dry, and watercolor didn’t really work for me at first. But acrylic is very forgiving because it dries fast, and you can paint over what you don’t like,” he said.

He enjoys painting landscapes and barns, a subject familiar to him from growing up in the country. Lighthouses are another favorite, thanks to his fascination with old buildings.

In 2020, Arkema took his landscape painting to the next level when he completed a piece based on his son David’s farm. It was painted on deer hide his son gave him as canvas. The piece is one of Arkema’s favorites.

“When my son first saw it, he couldn’t say anything,” Arkema said, “He was just so shocked.”

The hide was given to him in 2009. He started painting when he received the hide, put it aside until 2015, started over and finally finished the piece. The sapling wood for the frame is from a tree at Sunnybrook.