Sunnybrook resident, artist receives his own art show at Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE — Alan Arkema has many different hobbies, from writing short stories to competing at Wii Bowling with his fellow Sunnybrook Assisted Living residents. But for 15 years, Arkema has developed new skills to share with the Muscatine community.
A fan of the Muscatine Art Center, Arkema asked about having his art shown there. Virginia Cooper, the Art Center’s registrar, gave her approval, and thanks to an unexpected cancellation, Arkema's show opened at the beginning of September, a few weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. The show will run until Oct. 17, and features about 20 pieces.
“I’m still amazed that it’s there,” Arkema said. “I had asked (Cooper) if she thought it was worthy of display, and she said ‘of course!’ So now it’s there, and it feels really amazing. It’s very touching for me, and I have a hard time believing that it’s there, but it is.”
In 2005, he spotted an art kit on sale at Walmart. “It had all kinds of stuff in it – watercolor, oils, acrylics, chalk, pencils, everything. So I bought it, and told myself that I had to do something with it.”
Then he heard about a free Gilda’s Club art class on Tuesday mornings. Soon enough, the class became part of his weekly routine.
“You could do anything you wanted to do in that class, and the instructor would help you do what you wanted to do,” he said. Arkema also learned skills from Jerry Yarnell’s books and public television show.
Arkema mostly uses acrylic paints in his art pieces, though he will occasionally use watercolors. He appreciates how easy acrylics are to use.
“It can take forever for oil to dry, and watercolor didn’t really work for me at first. But acrylic is very forgiving because it dries fast, and you can paint over what you don’t like,” he said.
He enjoys painting landscapes and barns, a subject familiar to him from growing up in the country. Lighthouses are another favorite, thanks to his fascination with old buildings.
In 2020, Arkema took his landscape painting to the next level when he completed a piece based on his son David’s farm. It was painted on deer hide his son gave him as canvas. The piece is one of Arkema’s favorites.
“When my son first saw it, he couldn’t say anything,” Arkema said, “He was just so shocked.”
The hide was given to him in 2009. He started painting when he received the hide, put it aside until 2015, started over and finally finished the piece. The sapling wood for the frame is from a tree at Sunnybrook.
Arkema also experimented with woodworking. He created a sign for Sunnybrook, and his latest project involves turning pieces of "junk wood" into a wooden toy train. Even the box that his model ship came in was turned into a work of art itself. He likes taking something that may not seem like much and doing something with it.
“To me, it’s very fulfilling,” he said. “It’s just a marvelous thing to be able to put that paint on there and make that flat canvas look like something.”
Arkema hopes visitors will walk away with the idea that anyone can create art. As far as he is concerned, it’s never too late to learn a new skill or find a new hobby.
“Anyone can create art if they have a mind. I started way after I retired, and was in my 80s before I ever started creating art,” Arkema said. “One of the things my art instructor said was that when you are in front of that canvas, you are the god there. You make it what you want it to be, and that is so true. You have total control over that picture, and whatever you do is fine. You just have to do it.”