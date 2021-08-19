Sunrise Gallery offers framing service

MUSCATINE — During the COVID-19 lockdown, Sunrise Gallery owner Jim Elias had the idea to begin matching frames to his customers’ favorite paintings.
Expanding the offerings of the downtown art gallery, Elias began offering custom framing on a regular basis. He had done some framing work before but not very much. When deciding what to expand at the gallery at 114 E. Second St., he felt offering a custom framing service would make a perfect fit. He commented the samples he displays on the back wall of the gallery are by no means extensive, and there are many more options.
“We also have the art supplies and have connected with the largest wholesale distributors in the country,” he said. “It is the same type of things people find at Hobby Lobby or any other art supply shop. Likewise, we have a limited selection in the store, but anything you need I can get.”
Elias said the gallery would celebrate its five-year anniversary in November. It has been in its present location since October 2018. Originally, the gallery had opened in November 2016.
The idea for a downtown gallery came up when Elias returned to a former hobby of painting. It had not taken long for the passion to paint caught up with him. As he was beginning again, he participated in an art show at Calvary Church. Seeing the local artists who came out to display their works inspired him. At the time, he was in the process of retiring as a professor at Muscatine Community College.
“I thought that when I got those paintings back, I would hang them in my house and no one would see them,” he said. “I thought I should open an art gallery.”
He has spent every day since chasing the art dream.
He plans to continue offering rotating exhibits every few weeks. He also hopes to begin art instruction. The gallery special this month is to frame a cell phone photo.