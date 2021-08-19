Sunrise Gallery offers framing service

MUSCATINE — During the COVID-19 lockdown, Sunrise Gallery owner Jim Elias had the idea to begin matching frames to his customers’ favorite paintings.

Expanding the offerings of the downtown art gallery, Elias began offering custom framing on a regular basis. He had done some framing work before but not very much. When deciding what to expand at the gallery at 114 E. Second St., he felt offering a custom framing service would make a perfect fit. He commented the samples he displays on the back wall of the gallery are by no means extensive, and there are many more options.

“We also have the art supplies and have connected with the largest wholesale distributors in the country,” he said. “It is the same type of things people find at Hobby Lobby or any other art supply shop. Likewise, we have a limited selection in the store, but anything you need I can get.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elias said the gallery would celebrate its five-year anniversary in November. It has been in its present location since October 2018. Originally, the gallery had opened in November 2016.