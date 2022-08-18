 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"Super In-Service Day" filled with plenty of school spirit from staff

MUSCATINE - In preparation for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the Muscatine Community School District held its "Super In-Service" day on Thursday, August 18.

Prior to that, around 800 MCSD staff members took the brand new high school football field, forming a giant "M" for their massive group photo.

Coming together

Coming together

Around 800 staff members stand on the Muscatine High School field for their group photo.

Muskie spirit

Muskie spirit

The Mighty Muskie Marching Band brings its school spirit with a performance of the MHS School Song.

