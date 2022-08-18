"Super In-Service Day" filled with plenty of school spirit from staff

MUSCATINE - In preparation for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, the Muscatine Community School District held its "Super In-Service" day on Thursday, August 18.
Prior to that, around 800 MCSD staff members took the brand new high school football field, forming a giant "M" for their massive group photo.
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
