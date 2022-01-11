Superintendent gives COVID-19 update at Muscatine School Board meeting

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine School Board's first meeting of 2022 came with a COVID-19 update.
“We saw a rise in cases after Thanksgiving break, and that kind of declined, but as we’ve come back from our winter break, we’re starting to see those numbers come up again both for our staff and students,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said.
According to Christopher’s report, there are currently about 50 positive cases throughout the Muscatine school district with students making up a majority of these cases. Christopher said the administration is closely watching the staffing levels of each building.
He said the district does not have the option of going virtual like it did previously, and schools would instead have to close for a period of at least five days in order to build up staff. This would be an absolute last resort.
“We’re not to the levels that we were in September, at least from a student standpoint, but our staff case numbers are starting to go up, so we’re watching that very closely,” Christopher said. “One of the things we’re hearing about this next wave is that it’s more contagious and has the ability to take a larger group down at once, which would obviously be a challenge for us.”
After Christopher’s report, Teaching and Learning Coach Emillie Duran and MHS Assistant Principal Staci Orr shared how the At-Risk Program funds were currently being used by students and staff. They also explained a few of the future plans that are in place for this funding.
According to Duran’s report, Susan Clark Jr. High currently has 53 students in its Guided Studies program. For the second semester, SCJH is going to be piloting a restore program, which will implement “restorative practices” — a curriculum that reteaches mindfulness, inner personal effectiveness and emotion regulation — with the students who are the most challenging. The school will then revamp the program for 2022-23 as necessary in accordance to feedback from students.
Family engagement nights, which SCJH first started in 2021, are also expected to continue.
As for the high school, Orr gave a list of teachers and support staff who are assisting within the At-Risk program, as well as the school’s goals regarding small class sizes and the forming of teacher and student relationships through the school’s Success Centers. MHS’ future plans, according to Orr, including a revamped freshman Muskie Times that can provide academic support and goal setting assistance to freshmen students, as well as a fully staffed Student Center that can offer support to all students.
Both Duran and Orr answered several questions from the board inquiring about the restore program, the At-Risk Program and the Success Centers following their report. The administration also approved a motion to seek a modified supplemental amount of $1,098,132 to be put towards the 2022-23 Returning Dropouts and Dropout Prevention At-Risk Program.