Superintendent gives COVID-19 update at Muscatine School Board meeting

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine School Board's first meeting of 2022 came with a COVID-19 update.

“We saw a rise in cases after Thanksgiving break, and that kind of declined, but as we’ve come back from our winter break, we’re starting to see those numbers come up again both for our staff and students,” Superintendent Clint Christopher said.

According to Christopher’s report, there are currently about 50 positive cases throughout the Muscatine school district with students making up a majority of these cases. Christopher said the administration is closely watching the staffing levels of each building.

He said the district does not have the option of going virtual like it did previously, and schools would instead have to close for a period of at least five days in order to build up staff. This would be an absolute last resort.

“We’re not to the levels that we were in September, at least from a student standpoint, but our staff case numbers are starting to go up, so we’re watching that very closely,” Christopher said. “One of the things we’re hearing about this next wave is that it’s more contagious and has the ability to take a larger group down at once, which would obviously be a challenge for us.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}