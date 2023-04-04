Sometimes it is better to be safe than sorry, and when it comes to severe weather such as hail or possible tornadoes, this mindset becomes all the more important.

Last Friday, Muscatine Community School District was one of several districts that made the decision to let students out two hours early as storms approached. In addition, the planned after-school activities for that day, including the science fair, were also postponed for a later date that has yet to be announced.

“Calling for an early dismissal or late start is never easy,” MCSD Superintendent Clint Christopher said, “nor is that something we take lightly. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

Although much of the severe weather did not hit the area until late Friday afternoon, Christopher still stood by the decision. While Muscatine was not directly impacted by the storms that day, Christopher also took note of the potential damage that could have occurred, as seen by the damage that was caused north of Muscatine and in the Coralville area.

“Last Friday’s weather initially had severe storms predicted around our standard dismissal time. Other factors we consider are the number of students that ride our school buses and those that walk to and from school,” Christopher continued.

MCSD staff and administration are closely monitoring the forecast for Tuesday. But while the predicted forecast may seem similar, there looks to be a strong chance of the majority of that day’s most severe storms not occurring until after 3:30 pm.

“Our plan at this time is not to dismiss early,” Christopher said. “That could certainly change, and if it were to, we would contact our stakeholders via ParentSquare (the district’s communication platform).”

For more information on new dates and times for previously postponed school events or for additional announcements regarding late starts or early dismissals, residents can visit the MCSD Facebook page.