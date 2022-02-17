Superintendent provides local perspective on recently passed funding bill

MUSCATINE – Earlier this week, the Iowa Senate passed House File 2316, a new school funding bill that would raise K-12 school funding in the state by 2.5%.

Republicans within the Senate previously proposed a 2.25% increase while the Democrats asked for a 5% increase. The Senate settled on the figure proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds and the House Republicans.

Reynolds is expected to sign the bill into law, increasing school funding by $172 million. The per pupil expenditure will be $7,400, $200 more than current funding.

Critics of the bill say a 2.5% increase isn’t enough, especially when inflation is high.

Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher said he is grateful that Iowa public schools are receiving an increase, but he still has concerns.

“It’s important to explain how this increase looks for the Muscatine Community School District,” Christopher said. “An increase in funding of 2.5% does not mean the same thing for districts across the state.”

Muscatine has declining enrollment, Christopher said, so he expects a funding decrease of around $20,000 in comparison to last year’s total budget instead of any new funding.

“Iowa has slipped to 30th in the nation in total per-pupil public elementary and secondary expenditures, which is $1,280 below the current national average,” he explained. “Additionally, since 2014, education spending for Iowa elementary and secondary schools has increased by 11.6% while the national average increase is 19.9%.”

The district will continue to recruit and retain teachers and staff, he said, but it has become a challenge to remain competitive with other districts and private employers within the community.

“All of these factors make it a challenging time for public schools not only in Iowa, but across the country,” he said.

John Dabeet, president of the Muscatine Board of Education, also touched on the struggles some school districts can face when public tax dollars are instead put toward vouchers and private education, as the governor has advocated. He said he believes public tax dollars should fund free education for all students regardless of outside factors like race, religion or socioeconomic status, something that can’t be promised at private schools.

“When we talk about public dollars that comes with being accountable and highly transparent with our community” Dabeet said. “We are required to report academic results back to our communities and conduct an annual public financial audit while being transparent with all expenditures and decision-making. The same cannot be said for private and religious schools.”

Despite the financial struggles that some Iowa districts may see in the upcoming year, Christopher said the district would continue to do what it could to ensure every student succeeds.

“Our district has a lot to be proud of in the ways we are currently serving our students and staff. We are committed to our partnership with our staff, families and community,” Christopher said.

