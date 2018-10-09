All middle school students will be located at West Middle School beginning next fall, Superintendent Jerry Riibe told an audience of around 80 community leaders at Tuesday morning's annual School Progress Report Breakfast.
"I don't want to be in a position where we have to cut back on opportunities for kids," said Riibe. "It's an exciting time to be a Muskie."
Disposition of Central Middle School hasn't been determined, but Riibe said the auditorium and gymnasium will be saved.
"We're on the move and the positive thing is we are moving in the right direction. We feel we have a lot to offer here," Riibe said. "We feel that anyone who lives in the district and doesn't send their kids to school here is really missing something special. We are a part of this community, not apart from this community."
Riibe said work on a new science wing at the high school will begin this spring. "It won't only be good for science, it will be a great marketing tool for the community," he said. The district's administration will move to the high school and the existing administration building will be closed, he added. Renovations at McKinley Elementary will also begin this spring.
Assistant Superintendent Mike McGrory said the district strives to prepare students academically and socially, utilizing what has become known as "The Muskie Way" — defined as "putting students first." He said the district is meeting the needs of students going on to college as well as students going straight into the workforce.
Chris Neinhaus, the district's Testing Coordinator, said in a video viewed by the audience that only 60 high school students took Advanced Placement (AP) courses in 2010. Students receive college credit for successful completion of AP courses. This year, Neinhaus continued, around 800 high school students are taking the courses. Additionally, around 500 middle school students are taking pre AP courses, he said.
Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter said in the video the school district and the college are teaming to provide three academy programs for high school students — Advanced Manufacturing, Welding, and Culinary Arts. "Each of these programs results in a certificate," she said. "Students can go on to employment or to an associate degree at the college."
"We are in the hope business," Riibe told the audience after the video concluded. "That's what we need for each and every one of our students. We are going to continue to grow and thrive in this community."
But Riibe said declining enrollments, changes in society and aging buildings are issues that will have to be dealt with. "If you discount Jefferson, the average age of our building is 60 years," Riibe said. "We will make really good decisions in terms of what is best for our community."
Riibe said the possibility of consolidating the preschool program and locating it at Colorado is being considered, which would free up space to move the sixth grade from the middle schools to the elementary schools.
"This is something I'm passionate about," he said. "There's evidence that sixth grade performs better at elementary schools than in middle schools."
Moving the sixth grade would also allow the district to address the performance of the seventh and eighth grades, which Riibe said isn't where district officials want it to be. He said those students need to be better prepared for high school.
"Ninth grade is the critical year for high school," Riibe said. "If we can do more for those kids, we can improve our performance and do something for those kids' lives."
