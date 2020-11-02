Supervisors approve changes to community services department

MUSCATINE — Changes will be made at Muscatine County Community Services after three recommendations for restructuring the department were approved by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Monday.

During the meeting, the supervisors approved eliminating a receptionist position and authorizing one full-time office manager/bookkeeper. One full-time social worker was approved to replace a full-time eligibility supports specialist. The supervisors also approved the placement of the two new positions in the department.

“We have been taking a look at the department and the way some of the work has changed because of COVID,” said director Felicia Toppert. “We are restructuring our office to better utilize the skills that our staff has.”

Toppert said the trust department was very busy and some of the additional help is being redirected to that division. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen asked if the trust department was only doing work for Muscatine County or if it was also doing some work for the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region. Toppert said the department is still doing some work for the region, but not nearly as much as when it started.