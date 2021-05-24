Supervisors approve changes to ordinances to allow for renewable energy production

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve changes to the county zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan to allow for utility-scale alternative and renewable energy production in the county.

However, an additional ordinance will have to be adopted addressing federal regulation.

During the meeting, supervisor Nathan Mather said the county’s ordinance has to address anyone who benefits from any kind of governmental funding, including federal. It was decided that the ordinance, which was on its third and final reading during Monday’s meeting, would be voted on. A new ordinance will be provided to the supervisors soon for consideration.

Changes include the ability to give solar arrays a special use permit in agricultural districts and as a permitted use in light industrial districts. At the request of public speakers during previous meetings, the board also increased the amount of time for an array to be commissioned from 12 months to 18 months. The ordinance will allow the use of farm land for renewable energy arrays.

During discussion, one person on the phone asked if the public would have a chance to speak. Supervisor Santos Saucedo said that this was the last reading of the ordinance so the time for public comment was closed.