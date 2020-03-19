Supervisors approve COVID-19 emergency plan for county

“We are still enforcing the law,” he said. “We are going to use our head and use our law enforcement resources to preserve public safety for the long hall. We are still enforcing all the laws on the books, but we are being smart about it and we are being smart about how we use our jail resources.”

Yesterday, Sheriff C.J. Ryan sent an email update of actions being taken inside the jail to stop the potential spread of COVID-19. Ostergren said the process for allowing prisoners to video conference with a judge is “handled.”

The supervisors also discussed how to hold regular meetings. It was determined the board would meet in person in the board’s chambers, but public access would be limited to people with important board business. The board asks people who wish to comment on issues to do so by mail or email. The comment will be read into the minutes.

Sorensen said people wishing to enter the building would be asked a series of screening questions. He said if the situation continues, the county may consider holding online meetings. Ostergren commented that Gov. Kim Reynolds statement in her emergency proclamation that gatherings should be less than 10 people does not apply to board meetings, but to social gatherings. During the meeting 13 people were present in board chambers.