Supervisors approve COVID-19 emergency plan for county

MUSCATINE – All county buildings and offices were under lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
During an emergency meeting of the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Thursday morning, the board unanimously approved a resolution to allow county buildings, including the courthouse, to be locked and only allowing access to people who have important business. The offices will remain open and county employees will continue to come to work. County services will continue as normal, but access to buildings will be limited.
“This is all in line with what most people think are appropriate steps,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said.
He said employees would be available online or by phone. He also said there will be drop boxes for payments and encourages the use of epayments. It was also reported that the county is also running low on in-demand supplies such as hand sanitizer.
One problem that the county is working on is the submission of petitions to seek office in November’s election. The petitions have to be hand-delivered to the county auditor’s office. Contact information will be put on the front door so potential candidates can file.
You have free articles remaining.
Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said the Muscatine County Jail is only incarcerating people for serious crimes.
“We are still enforcing the law,” he said. “We are going to use our head and use our law enforcement resources to preserve public safety for the long hall. We are still enforcing all the laws on the books, but we are being smart about it and we are being smart about how we use our jail resources.”
Yesterday, Sheriff C.J. Ryan sent an email update of actions being taken inside the jail to stop the potential spread of COVID-19. Ostergren said the process for allowing prisoners to video conference with a judge is “handled.”
The supervisors also discussed how to hold regular meetings. It was determined the board would meet in person in the board’s chambers, but public access would be limited to people with important board business. The board asks people who wish to comment on issues to do so by mail or email. The comment will be read into the minutes.
Sorensen said people wishing to enter the building would be asked a series of screening questions. He said if the situation continues, the county may consider holding online meetings. Ostergren commented that Gov. Kim Reynolds statement in her emergency proclamation that gatherings should be less than 10 people does not apply to board meetings, but to social gatherings. During the meeting 13 people were present in board chambers.
After the discussion Sorensen said the board will determine during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday if an additional emergency meeting will need to be called to readdress the situation. He commented things are changing quickly.
So far the county has not declared a state of emergency as a preventative measure for COVID-19, although the state and country have.