Supervisors approve funding for Special Olympics Muscatine

MUSCATINE — While Special Olympics Muscatine won’t get the full $30,000 Muscatine County gave them last year, the service will receive $20,000 in county funding during the coming year.

During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisor Santos Saucedo discussed amending the budget for the coming year to include the money for Special Olympics. While he originally asked for the money to come from the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), the board approved 4-0 taking $10,000 from the Department of Human Services and $10,000 from the Board of Health. Supervisor Nathan Mather was absent from the meeting.

“I feel it is an important and needed service,” Saucedo said. “I know when we cut that funding that going from $30,000 to $20,000 was a discussion we had, and that next year we were looking at cutting another $10,000.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Saucedo commented if the county did defund Special Olympics, he wanted it done over time rather than just cutting funding all at once. The program serves about 170 people in the community. Saucedo also said he had received many comments from constituents saying they wished for the program to be funded in the coming year.