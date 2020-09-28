Supervisors approve HIPAA compliance service

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a $12,980 contract with Carosh Compliance Solutions of Iowa City for its second year of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Compliance Services.
During its regular meeting, Roger Schindell, president and CEO of Carosh, gave the supervisors an update on the first year of the program and what changes are planned going into the second year. He also spoke of issues that happened over the previous year, including breaches in the law and explained why the breaches happened.
Schindell said during the coming year there would be online training for Muscatine County employees.
Also during the meeting, the supervisors discussed a draft ordinance that would allow ATV and UTV usage in the county. Proposed changes were made to the ordinance and it was sent back for a second draft to be made. County administrator Nancy Schrieber believes it will be at least two weeks before the supervisors revisit the draft.
The board was recently approached about adopting the ordinance. A public hearing has been held on the issue. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen has gathered ordinances from many different counties that have been used to compose the drafts. Once a draft is approved, there will be another public hearing and three readings before it becomes law.
One of the issued discussed was whether there would be roads that would prohibit the use of the vehicles. Tentatively there won’t be, but the issue would be readdressed if problems arose. The council also discussed if there would be time limitations for usage. The consensus was to not have any time restriction. There was also discussion about requirements based on safety.
Supervisors Santos Saucedo and Scott Sauer will meet with Schrieber, interim county attorney James Barry, and probably Sheriff C.J. Ryan to revise the draft of the ordinance.
