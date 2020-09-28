Supervisors approve HIPAA compliance service

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a $12,980 contract with Carosh Compliance Solutions of Iowa City for its second year of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Compliance Services.

During its regular meeting, Roger Schindell, president and CEO of Carosh, gave the supervisors an update on the first year of the program and what changes are planned going into the second year. He also spoke of issues that happened over the previous year, including breaches in the law and explained why the breaches happened.

Schindell said during the coming year there would be online training for Muscatine County employees.

Also during the meeting, the supervisors discussed a draft ordinance that would allow ATV and UTV usage in the county. Proposed changes were made to the ordinance and it was sent back for a second draft to be made. County administrator Nancy Schrieber believes it will be at least two weeks before the supervisors revisit the draft.