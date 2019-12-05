WAPELLO — The latest move in the U.S. Highway 61 relocation around Wapello has put the ball back in the Iowa Department of Transportation’s side of the court.
The Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved the final draft Tuesday of a stakeholders’ response to the latest proposal from the DOT.
The two-paragraph letter developed by county engineer Larry Roehl acknowledged a Nov. 8 email from Iowa DOT District 5 Engineer Jim Armstrong, but disputed Armstrong’s contention in the email that the issue was now closed.
Armstrong had described the relocation issue as closed after pointing out the DOT would construct a slip ramp interchange south of Wapello, a paved median crossover farther south that would serve emergency vehicles and a graveled connector road from present U.S. 61 to K Avenue to Farm to Market road standards that would eventually allow paving, but without committing any state funding for the paved surfacing.
In the response letter approved Tuesday, Roehl wrote that Armstrong’s email had failed to address two conditions the stakeholders had originally identified as requirements to accept the slip ramp proposal.
Those requirements had included the DOT commit to providing a paved connector and construct a crossing of the relocated highway at 70th St. In his letter, Roehl pointed out the county had originally agreed to closing 70th Street in “anticipation that the resources could be reallocated to provide a full diamond access near 65th Street.”
Because the DOT refused to construct a diamond interchange, Roehl said in the letter the county was now requesting the original 70th Street crossing be restored.
He wrote the crossing would provide access to the South Industrial Park in Wapello, waste transfer station and a more direct route to the local grain elevator.
Roehl also wrote a local farmer whose property is being considered as the site for the proposed connector road was concerned about the DOT’s initial location for the roadway.
According to preliminary designs, the state agency is looking to construct the road through the middle of a grain field where the owner has installed a center pivot irrigation system.
Roehl said the property owner favored a site adjacent to the south Wapello city limits. He said such a location would also mean dust from a gravel road would affect nearby city residents, so a paved road would be needed.
In closing his letter, Roehl wrote that “local elected officials are looking for a complete transportation system that provides adequate access for the citizens of Louisa County in addition to the through traffic that serves the State of Iowa.”
The draft will be sent after it is signed by supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Randy Griffin, Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine and Wapello Fire Chief Damon Moore, representing the county emergency management services organizations.
In other action, the initial proposal from unions representing the county’s sheriff’s office employees and the county’s secondary roads department were presented to the board.
Amber Moats, representative for AFSCME Local 1264 called the proposal “pretty simple.”
For the secondary roads staff the union is calling for a one-year contract with a 3 percent across-the-board wage hike effective July 1, 2020.
The sheriff’s office employees are proposing a three-year contract with annual 3 percent increases each year.
The county will present its initial offer at a later meeting.
In final action, the board approved several Family Farm applications, but rejected one because it involved leased land. The board also approved a $5,824 retirement payout to Doug Wilson.
