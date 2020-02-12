Supervisors approve raise for Louisa County elected officials

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Board of Supervisors officially approved 2½ percent salary increases for all Louisa County elected officials for Fiscal Year 2021 during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Although the board’s decision had been informally decided several weeks ago, the action formally established that amount for the six elected county positions.
The Louisa County Compensation Board had approved a 5 percent salary increase recommendation for all the elected officials during a Dec. 16 meeting, but the supervisors later decided to cut that increase in half for all officials.
The supervisors could have accepted the compensation board’s recommendation as submitted or reduced all the salaries by the same percentage. Under state law they were not allowed to raise the recommendation.
With Tuesday’s decision, the annual salaries of county auditor Sandi Elliott; recorder Tammy Hayes; and treasurer Vicki Frank will increase from $54,035 to $55.386; county attorney Adam Parsons, from $67,078 to $68,755; sheriff Brad Turner, from $76,199 to $78,104; supervisors Randy Griffin, Chris Ball and Brad Quigley from $28,346 to $29,055.
The supervisors had previously directed department heads to use 2½ percent for staff salary increases in their FY 21 budget proposals.
In other action Tuesday, the supervisors met with veterans affairs director Adam Caudle and public health service administrator Roxanne Smith for their monthly departmental updates.
Caudle said his office was continuing to have a steady flow of activity. He told the board his copier, which had been a hand-me-down from another county office, had recently failed and could not be repaired.
A new unit had been purchased from J&S Electronics, Burlington.
Caudle also reminded the supervisors about the Mar. 8 veterans appreciation day scheduled at the Muscatine National Guard Armory.
Smith distributed copies of the statewide mosquito trapping survey she participated in last year. She said the number of insects trapped was significantly down from last year and that no mosquito species that were considered carriers of diseases state officials were monitoring had been captured in Louisa County.
However, Smith said some mosquitos that were trapped in Des Moines and Lee counties had been identified as survey targets, so she assumed the same species were in Louisa County, but just had not been in the areas included in her survey.
Smith also reported a Preparedness Coalition meeting was scheduled for Feb. 19. She said the meeting would focus on the mobile crisis unit being established in the Southeast Iowa LINK mental health region. The unit will assist law enforcement and other emergency responders in cases involving mental health subjects.
County engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt also provided their weekly secondary roads department update to the board.
The two reported work was continuing on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello, with beams now set on two sections of the structure. They also reported work was continuing on constructing Pier 1.
Shutt also received informal approval from the supervisors to begin ordering equipment that will be paid from next year’s budget. He said nearly $400,000 in equipment is expected to be ordered, including a dump truck, mower, tractor and end-loader.
Ordering the equipment now will ensure it arrives in time for work needs this summer, Shutt said, adding the payments will not be made until after July 1 when the new budget goes into effect.
The supervisors also approved the four-lot Florence on the River Subdivision southeast of Wapello.
The board also approved a 28E agreement covering a new workforce development operation involving current regional partners.