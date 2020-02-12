Supervisors approve raise for Louisa County elected officials

Caudle said his office was continuing to have a steady flow of activity. He told the board his copier, which had been a hand-me-down from another county office, had recently failed and could not be repaired.

A new unit had been purchased from J&S Electronics, Burlington.

Caudle also reminded the supervisors about the Mar. 8 veterans appreciation day scheduled at the Muscatine National Guard Armory.

Smith distributed copies of the statewide mosquito trapping survey she participated in last year. She said the number of insects trapped was significantly down from last year and that no mosquito species that were considered carriers of diseases state officials were monitoring had been captured in Louisa County.

However, Smith said some mosquitos that were trapped in Des Moines and Lee counties had been identified as survey targets, so she assumed the same species were in Louisa County, but just had not been in the areas included in her survey.

Smith also reported a Preparedness Coalition meeting was scheduled for Feb. 19. She said the meeting would focus on the mobile crisis unit being established in the Southeast Iowa LINK mental health region. The unit will assist law enforcement and other emergency responders in cases involving mental health subjects.