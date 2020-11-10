Supervisors canvass the Nov. 3 election results during special meeting Tuesday

MUSCATINE — Nothing was contested Tuesday morning when the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors canvassed the results of the Nov. 3 race and the totals were approved by all three supervisors in attendance.

During the special meeting, supervisors Jeff Sorensen, Nathan Mather and Scott Sauer all voted to approve the Muscatine County results of the election. Supervisors Santos Saucedo and Doug Holiday were absent from the meeting. During the meeting Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule read the results of the election to the supervisors before the final approval was given. No comments were made from the public.

“During the election audit, which was held last Friday, we were ordered to count the presidential race by hand,” Soule said. “It came out exactly as it did on election night.”

Soule said that 89 provisional ballots were counted after election night. She said none of the results of the elections were changed as a result of the ballots. The supervisors did not want to see the ballot, instead listening as Soule read the final results of the election.

“We appreciate the auditor’s staff,” Sorensen commented. “This year, with all the COVID restrictions … When I was at the polling place I think everyone there appreciated all the efforts you put forward there.”

Mather asked Soule how many canvasses she had done as auditor, saying that she is retiring at the end of this year and that this is her last election canvass.

