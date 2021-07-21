Supervisors consider LOST referendum

One of the main purposes in the original referendums earmarked 50% of the tax revenue to construction of a new county jail, but all the bonds used for that construction have now been retired, meaning that purpose is now gone.

During Tuesday’s supervisors’ meeting, board members confirmed they did wish to include ambulance support and capital improvements to county buildings and property as specific purposes for the revenue. They also supported including a general statement that would allow the tax funds to be used for any other lawful purpose.

“We’re pretty much decided,” supervisor chair Randy Griffin told Danos.

He added that county auditor Sandi Sturgell has notes she could forward to Danos to develop the proper wording.

Danos said as long as the notes describe the ways supervisors intend to use the tax, he will craft language that gives the most flexibility within those purposes, he said. The board could tweak anything once it received his draft, he added.

Sturgell said language needs to be in her office by Aug. 2 to meet the election deadline.

“I will do my best with a decent starting point for you folks,” he said.

