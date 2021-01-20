Supervisors consider spending plans during annual budget meetings

WAPELLO - With two of the county’s largest budgets, secondary roads and county sheriff, already reviewed last week, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors renewed its oversight with four other departments during a budget work session Tuesday afternoon.
The board began by looking at its own spending plan, which, excluding any salary and benefit increase, will apparently only receive a $4,000 boost for publication costs.
Supervisor Chris Ball suggested the increase, which would add $1,000 each to the proposed budget’s official publications and notices line item; and the printing costs of board proceedings line item for the Columbus Gazette, Wapello Republican and Morning Sun News Herald.
County auditor Sandi Elliott said those costs had increased in FY 2021 for several reasons that she suggested would likely remain in the new fiscal year.
The supervisors did not address any salary increases.
In December the Louisa County Compensation Board recommended a 2 percent increase for supervisors Brad Quigley, Randy Griffin and Ball, along with county sheriff Brad Turner, but a 7 percent boost for Elliott, treasurer Vicki Frank, recorder Tammy Hayes and county attorney Adam Parsons.
The line-item spending and a final budget expenditure total was not completed in the supervisors’ budget proposal. FY 2021 spending was projected to be $140,861.
The proposed FY2022 budget for Parsons’ office, which he presented to the board, did include the 7 percent salary increase recommended by the compensation board.
Parsons said he included it in the budget only as a placeholder, indicating he understood the supervisors likely did not support that large of increase. The total spending would be $276,419, which compared to $260.240 in FY 21. In addition to the increased wages, the rest of the higher FY 22 spending was for auditing and clerical services, school of instruction and office allowance.
Parsons also reported the collections program for delinquent court debt was continuing to go well. He reported in the last fiscal year the program, which is administered by assistant county attorney Paul Choi, had collected $106,620, which compared to $85,620 the previous year. Over 31 percent of those funds is retained by the county.
Elliott also included the 7 percent salary increase recommendation in her budget, which would grow from $277,353 to $303,025. In addition to the projected higher wages, Elliott said other increases would come from printing and other election costs for upcoming city and school elections this year.
In the final budget review of the afternoon, Louisa County IT consultant Jon Hartman, Reliable Network Solutions (RNS), Muscatine, presented a $396,993 proposal, which compared to FY 21 spending of $330,993. He said the proposed budget included several continuing improvements to the county' s IT system, replacement of aging servers, network wiring improvements, email account enhancements, wireless infrastructure changes and other upgrades.