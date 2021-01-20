Supervisors consider spending plans during annual budget meetings

The proposed FY2022 budget for Parsons’ office, which he presented to the board, did include the 7 percent salary increase recommended by the compensation board.

Parsons said he included it in the budget only as a placeholder, indicating he understood the supervisors likely did not support that large of increase. The total spending would be $276,419, which compared to $260.240 in FY 21. In addition to the increased wages, the rest of the higher FY 22 spending was for auditing and clerical services, school of instruction and office allowance.

Parsons also reported the collections program for delinquent court debt was continuing to go well. He reported in the last fiscal year the program, which is administered by assistant county attorney Paul Choi, had collected $106,620, which compared to $85,620 the previous year. Over 31 percent of those funds is retained by the county.

Elliott also included the 7 percent salary increase recommendation in her budget, which would grow from $277,353 to $303,025. In addition to the projected higher wages, Elliott said other increases would come from printing and other election costs for upcoming city and school elections this year.