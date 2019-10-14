MUSCATINE — After hearing from the financial agent of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health – Disability Services Region, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors chose to wait until its Oct. 21 meeting to make a decision on whether to pay a requested $311,300 transfer.
Earlier this month the region requested half of the transfer, or $155,638, for the 2019-20 fiscal years. Financial agent David Farmer explained a budget amendment the region’s board had made to remain solvent. He explained some late billings from partners, per contract, have lowered the amount of funds available. He said the $1.9 million that has been requested from the counties in the region would equal about 17% of the yearly funds. During discussion, supervisor Nathan Mather, also a member of the region’s board, said the region would need about $750,000 from all the counties just to make it to tax time.
“I expect this will be presented to the governing board and then they will have to decide on actions from there,” Farmer said when Mather asked if he expected cuts would have to be made in addition to over $1 million in cuts made in September.
At the Oct. 7 meeting, the supervisors learned if the county paid the proposed transfer, it would not have enough money to sustain its current services and cuts would have to be made. The cuts would include county staff.
Farmer said part of the problem was state legislation that required the region to spend down its reserve fund. The legislation was later repealed. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen asked how many other regions are in the same boat as the Eastern Iowa region. He has heard many of the other regions chose not to draw down fund balances. Farmer said the region is being punished for obeying the law.
Farmer gave a PowerPoint presentation on the financials of the region. Eastern Iowa’s cap for tax levy for mental health is $30.78 per capita, one of the lowest in the state. The levy is based on the FY2015 expenses and divided by the region’s population. He said the budget was made based on services that were not ready in 2015. Both contiguous regions have much higher rates. Farmer believes funding of about $40 is needed.
“I’m not sure how the same services can cost 1/6th, 1/8th or almost 1/10th less here in these five counties,” Farmer said. “Living off 2015 dollars is not realistic.”
In communications with legislators, the region has said its time for the region to be revalued and re-estimates. Farmer also suggested the evaluation be done once every few years. He said the soonest the law can change is in July 2020 and would impact FY 2021.
Farmer commented unless the state offers a grant or a loan, there are still some difficult decisions to make for the region.
“The $9.2 million for our region does not work,” he said. He showed a chart explaining yearly expenses are more, with the amount going to $12,861,353 this year. He also said the legislature has continued to add unfunded mandates.
Mather asked what the region can do if there is no change from the state. He said the services have to be provided no matter what the legislature does.
Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said when regionalization was set up; it mandated the core services everyone had to have. She said those services are “untouchable.” She also said there are additional core services, which are more discretionary. The region has a few services like that. There are also costly services that are not mandated. She cited shelter work and residential care facilities. There are about 130 people in the region in that living arrangement.
“The challenge is where would those individuals live or if they lived in a less structured setting, what would be some of the implications to the other services in the community?” she asked.
