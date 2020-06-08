Supervisors discuss 28E agreement with mental health region

MUSCATINE – After discussion of an amended 28E agreement with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, the Muscatine County board of Supervisors held off on voting on the governmental agreement until addressing several concerns.
During the discussion at the regular supervisor meeting Monday morning, region CEO Lori Elam said the main changes in the agreement are three new members on the governing board as well as new personnel to provide services. She also said some of the new members of the board will be ex officio members. The board will also use a weighted voting process during meetings. The agreement also discussed when leadership roles on the board would be elected.
“The main reason the 28E agreement is being amended is because of the children’s behavioral health bill that was passed in May 2019,” Elam said. “The regions, starting Jan. 1, will be providing access or information and referral and ensuring services are available to children with a diagnosis of serious emotional disorders.”
Elam said a policy was also being written regarding internal disputes that would be added to the agreement later. Last year Muscatine County had voted to leave the region, only to be denied admittance by the South East Iowa Link region. The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) had assigned Muscatine County back to the Eastern Iowa region after the governing board had denied re-admittance.
Supervisor Nathan Mather, also an attorney, asked several questions regarding the new agreement. He asked for clarification on the section dealing with re-appointment of directors. Elam said the appointments were made by the advisory committees and that most of the changes to the agreement were being done as a result of DHS mandates.
“They are tying our hands once again,” Elam said. “Maybe this will change next year as we discuss legislation regarding the children’s bill and all of the requirements that came with it.”
Mather also asked if the board was just a “rubber stamp” and had to approve any nomination made by the advisory committees. Elam responded “it does appear so, yes.”
There were a few other clarifications Mather asked for, including how votes were taken. He commented with the weighted vote and the additional members, each vote taken by the governing board would have 18 votes. Elam said the questions would be brought up to the governing board.
Elam asked supervisor chair Jeff Sorensen to contact governing board chair Ken Beck regarding the concerns of the agreement. Sorensen said he would contact Beck that afternoon and that the supervisors would vote on the agreement during its June 15 meeting.
