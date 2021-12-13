Supervisors discuss requests for federal rescue funding

MUSCATINE – With close to $4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Fiscal Recovery Funds available to the county, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors received an answer to the information requested a few weeks ago on the criteria for allocating the money.

Budget administrator Sherry Seright said she had created a rough draft of the application the departments would submit to the supervisors. The information that would be gathered in the application includes information on all departments that may make requests for funding, benefits of projects and how many households it would serve, and current funding. She stressed the money to fund projects would be one-time money and that one question the supervisors should ask is how the department plans to deal with ongoing expenses from a project. The application will also include a full budget of the project.

“These are going to be federal funds, and we are going to be held accountable to them,” supervisor Jeff Sorenson said during the discussion. “If someone is saying they meet these criteria … what I don’t want is for the taxpayers to have to foot the bill if someone makes a false statement to us.”

According to the federal government, it is up to the board of supervisors to determine the best uses for the money.