Supervisors discuss requests for federal rescue funding

MUSCATINE – With close to $4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) Fiscal Recovery Funds available to the county, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors received an answer to the information requested a few weeks ago on the criteria for allocating the money.
Budget administrator Sherry Seright said she had created a rough draft of the application the departments would submit to the supervisors. The information that would be gathered in the application includes information on all departments that may make requests for funding, benefits of projects and how many households it would serve, and current funding. She stressed the money to fund projects would be one-time money and that one question the supervisors should ask is how the department plans to deal with ongoing expenses from a project. The application will also include a full budget of the project.
“These are going to be federal funds, and we are going to be held accountable to them,” supervisor Jeff Sorenson said during the discussion. “If someone is saying they meet these criteria … what I don’t want is for the taxpayers to have to foot the bill if someone makes a false statement to us.”
According to the federal government, it is up to the board of supervisors to determine the best uses for the money.
Sorenson recommended adding the question that if the county funds did not cover the entire project, where would the other fund be coming from. He also recommended making the submitted attest that the answers are correct.
Seright said the money from the plan can’t be used for a match for federal grants, nor could it be used to pay off debt. She commented several requests for funding had been received from county departments.
According to the plan, the county staff would go through each application to make sure each is completely filled out and give the supervisors a list to choose projects from.
The supervisors also discussed cybersecurity around the computer-allocated funds.
Sorenson asked how the county is going to let applicants know that applications are open, for how long, and who receives the funding. He also asked about the timing of the county receiving funding, commenting that the county has only received half so far.
“In my mind, I don’t want to program any more than that,” he said. “When it comes in and we have it, we will deal with it. I don’t want to make promises based on future funding we don’t know if we are going to get.”
Supervisor Santos Saucedo said the county would promote the application process now. He also expressed concern on project costs changing due to increases in the cost of materials and labor.