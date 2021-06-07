Supervisors discuss uses for ARP money; first report due Oct. 31

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the final budget amendments for the 2020-21 fiscal year Monday and during the process discussed what uses the county could have for COVID relief funds.
During the regular meeting, a public hearing on the amendments was held. No public comment was received. Budget administrator Sherry Seright explained most of the amendments were just housekeeping as the county prepares to end the fiscal year on June 30. There was too much of a gap in revenue and expenses than most auditors like to see. She said among the additional funding the county received as $1.3 million in federal COVID reimbursement. On the expenditure side, she said there had been some expenses for special elections.
“The big thing here is the coronavirus recovery funds we have received -- $4,143,481, which is half of our allocation,” Seright said. “We have received that.”
Supervisor Santos Saucedo asked if there was any indication when the remainder of the money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) would arrive. Seright said sometime after July 1.
Seright also said that Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden had contacted the state and requested the money, Seright said. The money had been wired to Muscatine County. Seright also said that there has not been any “defining information” about what the money can be used for. The first financial report from the county to the state is due Oct. 31.
“They are expecting my people to be spending these dollars,” she said.
Seright said she knows the money can’t be used as a match for federal grants, so the money can’t be used as a match for the county’s levy project. The money also can’t be used for roads and bridges. She said the money can be used for health services or broadband. She said the money can also be used to give an assist to essential workers or to repay the county general fund for the two weeks off with pay the employees got. She said this option is being explored and it would cost about $117,000.
She stressed if the money is not used, it has to be returned.
The county hopes to get more specific direction for use of the money within the next few months, or a contact person at the federal level who can advise what the money should be used for.
Saucedo asked Seright to share any more information the county gets on the use of the money with the board.