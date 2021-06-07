Supervisors discuss uses for ARP money; first report due Oct. 31

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the final budget amendments for the 2020-21 fiscal year Monday and during the process discussed what uses the county could have for COVID relief funds.

During the regular meeting, a public hearing on the amendments was held. No public comment was received. Budget administrator Sherry Seright explained most of the amendments were just housekeeping as the county prepares to end the fiscal year on June 30. There was too much of a gap in revenue and expenses than most auditors like to see. She said among the additional funding the county received as $1.3 million in federal COVID reimbursement. On the expenditure side, she said there had been some expenses for special elections.

“The big thing here is the coronavirus recovery funds we have received -- $4,143,481, which is half of our allocation,” Seright said. “We have received that.”

Supervisor Santos Saucedo asked if there was any indication when the remainder of the money from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) would arrive. Seright said sometime after July 1.

