Supervisors extend COVID-19 emergency declaration

MUSCATINE — An emergency declaration for Muscatine County that was originally approved March 23 to address issues with the COVID-19 pandemic was extended for an additional six months during the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.

During the meeting, Muscatine County Emergency management director Brian Wright said the original declaration was about to sunset. He asked the board to renew it for an additional six months, as the COVID-19 is still an issue. The declaration allows the county to access emergency funds that may become available to local cities and counties using Homeland Security resources.

Supervisor Santos Saucedo asked if the county wanted to specify a date the declaration would end. The declaration will end March 23, 2021. The declaration was approved unanimously.

The county also unanimously approved a request for reimbursement to the Iowa Government COVID-19 Relief Fund later in the meeting.

Since the pandemic began with the first case in March, there have been a total of 1,045 cases of COVID-19 in Muscatine County with a total of 52 deaths. Reportedly 855 people have recovered from COVID-19. There have been a total of 75,275 cases in Iowa since the pandemic began and 1,233 deaths. As of Tuesday, 54,257 people have recovered.