WAPELLO — Refugees will continue to be welcomed in Louisa County — if Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds agrees — following approval by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday of a resettlement letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The letter was in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September that prohibited refugees from resettling in any state or locality unless written consent was provided by a state governor and a local official.
The letter approved by the supervisors met the local requirement.
Meanwhile, Sara Zejnic of the Catherine McCauley Center, Cedar Rapids, which provides refugee and immigrant resettlement programs in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area, told the county supervisors that officials in Reynolds’ office had reported the Iowa governor supported issuing a similar letter statewide, although nothing had yet been finalized.
Zejnic; Columbus Junction Librarian Mandy Grimm, who has been involved with several immigrant/refugee programs in Columbus Junction; and RefugeeRise AmeriCorps members Tial Sung and Maria Gomez all met with the supervisors to seek approval for the local letter.
“It’s a humanitarian issue,” Zejnic told the council, explaining Iowa has been a resettlement site for refugees since the 1970s when former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray invited Vietnamese refugees to resettle in the state.
Grimm said Louisa County and especially Columbus Junction have followed that tradition for years, with new immigrants and refugees arriving from Mexico, Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, and other countries.
Both Gomez and Sung are naturalized U.S. citizens and each offered their own perspective of what the local resettlement letter meant for them. Gomez, who currently serves as the vice-president of the Columbus School Board, said the letter would help encourage families with students to stay in the area.
She said the Columbus School District currently has 49 immigrant/refugee family students and each of those students brings an additional $6,736 in state aid to the district.
“That’s a lot of money and I don’t know if we would have a school district if those kids left,” she said.
In an emotional appeal, Sung, who recently had a baby, said her husband, who is now legally in the U.S. but being forced to delay his relocation while waiting for his residence card, might be unable to rejoin his family without the letter.
Grimm said Sung was a critical connection to the local Burmese community because of the variety of Burmese dialects she can speak.
“The dialects are not even close, so Tial can literally talk to everyone in Columbus Junction,” she told the supervisors.
Supervisor Randy Griffin assured the four that the supervisors supported their effort.
“We’re not going to say no and we hope the governor won’t say no,” he said.
Supervisor Chris Ball and board chair Brad Quigley both agreed.
“I think there is an opportunity to keep our schools intact and grow our community,” Quigley said before the board unanimously approved the letter.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the four-lot Odessa Fourth Subdivision south of Wapello;
• Approved two construction easements for a bridge replacement on S Avenue south of Highway 78;
• Accepted the 2018-19 audit letter;
• Received a monthly department update from veterans affairs director Adam Caudle;
• Approved an insurance letter agreeing a secondary roads department shop addition at Wapello was essentially complete;
• Learned work on the County Highway 99 bridge replacement at Wapello was progressing, with possible completion in May.
