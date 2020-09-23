Supervisors nix cable installation due to previous experiences with company

According to earlier discussions, a major factor in that previous poor experience had involved Windstream. The supervisors were quick to point that out to Weiser, explaining the failure of Windstream to remove its cable from the old bridge had caused a four-month delay in starting the replacement project.

Supervisor Brad Quigley added he did not feel the supervisors would approve any new cable installation on the bridge, especially if Windstream’s name was attached to the project.

Weiser assured the board his company was more dependable and had even helped Windstream, which was apparently involved in bankruptcy proceedings at the time, resolve the cable removal from the old bridge.

The supervisors did question whether rock was the issue hampering the new boring, explaining there had not been any rock encountered during the new bridge’s construction. They suggested the failed borings may have hit an old bridge pier.

Supervisor Randy Griffin recommended Aureon relocate the boring to a new site. Weiser however indicated the company was already near the edge of its right of way.

“I understand you have a problem and I’d like to help, but all three of us were in agreement earlier (not to allow utility cables to be placed on the bridge),” he said.