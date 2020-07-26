Supervisors oppose U.S. levee safety program

Ball said Friday if that happened property owners in the Mississippi and other river floodplains with USACE-certified levees could see major impacts.

“It will cause federal crop insurance to go up and it will probably triple or more their homeowner’s insurance to stay in the floodplain,” he said, adding that could have major consequences for developed floodplains such as the Muscatine Island area south of Muscatine.

“The guide makes it so they can’t afford to live down on the floodplain, looks to me like,” he said, suggesting the ultimate aim was to allow the floodplain to revert to timber.

In its letter, which Ball said was based on a similar opposing letter approved by the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors on June 22, the Louisa County board pointed out Two Rivers Levee and Drainage District did not have the legal authority to perform mitigation activities outlined in the EC.

The letter also pointed out that Louisa County did not have a Land Use Department, which apparently would serve as the representative for local property owners involved in any future mitigation efforts.