MUSCATINE — While the change order to Muscatine Maintenance Facility project was for less than $525 against a million dollar project, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors were still not happy about the change and additional cost.
During the regular meeting Monday morning, Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture reported the change order was a change to exterior doors in the back and the front of the building. He explained the crew decided to use a wider and more durable door with less glass and more aluminum. He said a different hardware set was required for the doors.
“It seems like we are getting more change orders, especially when we get change orders like this miniscule amount in my opinion on a project of this size,” Supervisor Scott Sauer said. “I’m starting to wonder if we thought this through correctly. I’m not happy about it, I’ll tell you that right now, not even a little bit.”
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen was concerned about a supervision charge added in the order. He said the charge is almost as much as the work. Nolan said he could come back with more information on the change orders. Sorensen commented this would probably cost more than the change orders, but said the crews and architects were professionals and he felt issues like this should have been caught in the design phase.
Nolan said he would pass along the concerns to the general contractors. He also said there were several issues the crews have worked through without making change orders. Sauer commented Nolan should mention the supervisors’ “patience is getting a little thin.”
The boiler in the structure has been connected and is expected to be activated this week. The steel work is in place and wood walls will be installed this week. Nolan expects the exterior of the building will be done in January. The goal is to be done with the building by April.
