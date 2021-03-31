Supervisors receive five-year secondary roads plan

In addition to the actual construction, $300,000 in FY 22 FM funding is also projected to go to retire some of the borrowed ahead revenue used to replace the Wapello Highway 99 bridge and $25,000 in FM revenue will go toward design fees on the three bridge deck overlay projects.

Four projects are tentatively scheduled for FY 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Overlay and drainage work on 1.5 miles of F Avenue northeast of Grandview and an overlay of Russell Street in Oakville are both planned. In addition, Shutt said a bridge replacement on County Road W66 north of Cotter is also in the plan. County forces will complete the remaining FY 23 project, a box culvert replacement using railroad tank cars on W Avenue west of Wapello;

Only three projects are penciled in for FY 24, including stabilization work on about 2.4 miles of Q/R Avenue southwest of Columbus Junction and about one mile of 160th Street north of Grandview. A bridge replacement on R Avenue northwest of Morning Sun is also scheduled for FY 24.