WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors may look at changes to emergency responses following a recent accident at a county recreation area.

The supervisors reviewed the incident during their regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

According to supervisors Brad Quigley and Shawn Maine, a person was injured during the Louisa County Conservation Board’s annual Family Fun Day on Saturday at the Langwood Education Center east of Grandview.

Other officials reported the 46-year-old male was injured while participating on an element of the area’s high ropes course. The supervisors indicated they were concerned over the length of time it took to get medical responders to the area.

“I’m getting more information, but the response time was not what I wanted,” Maine said about the incident, explaining he still had to confirm much of what he was learning.

Maine said he had interrupted Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt’s vacation to quiz him about the response.

“Also, the 911 call went to Muscatine,” Quigley added

Quigley, who serves on the Louisa County E911 Board, explained the initial call for help had gone out over a landline. He suggested the call should have been directed to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and not the Muscatine-based system.

“We’ve got to look into that,” Quigley said.

The officials indicated they understood a staffing problem with the Louisa County Ambulance Service unit that is stationed in Grandview led to the response delay.

Although a unit apparently was able to eventually respond, the delay meant a unit from the Wapello Community Ambulance Service also was called out as a standby.

Compounding those issues, an air ambulance that was dispatched was unable to immediately find a suitable landing spot and had to circle for an extended period, which lead to fears the aircraft might run out of fuel.

In the end, Maine said the injured person was transported for treatment and is expected to be fine, but the problems that surfaced during the incident highlighted a need.

“I think there is a problem, and we need to learn from this. We need to find out what happened and fix the problem,” he said.

Quigley agreed and suggested part of the problem might be the artificial boundaries that split Louisa County into response areas for the county’s three ambulance services.

“We need to eliminate boundaries and work as a unit,” he told Maine and supervisor chair Chris Ball, who said he was just learning of the incident.

Maine agreed a group meeting would help resolve issues related to the Langwood incident. The meeting could also help answer continuing questions over the services’ finances and an upcoming tax referendum that could provide financial support for the ambulances, if voters agree.

No date for a meeting was set, but Maine indicated he would talk with Marquardt once the deputy sheriff returned from his vacation.

In other action on Tuesday, the supervisors approved a fireworks permit for the Grandview Community Club; and reviewed the office appointments of newly-appointed county auditor Selena Gerst.

Gerst named Katie Walker as her first deputy and Elizabeth Pretz as the second deputy.

The board also passed a resolution approving the merger of the Southeast Iowa LINK and South Center Behavioral Health mental health consortiums. Louisa County Mental Health and Disabilities Director Bobbie Wulf said the merged organization will be called the Mental Health Agency of Southeast Iowa.

The board also met with County Engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly update of the secondary roads department.