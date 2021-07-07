Supervisors revise law enforcement contract with Oakville

In other action during the brief one-hour meeting, the supervisors also met with county engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly department update.

Shutt said work was continuing on the Louisa County Road W66 bridge, with possibly some paving possible by the end of the week. He indicated the bridge construction could possibly be completed in a couple of weeks.

Shutt also reported foundation work on the Columbus Junction Salt shed had started.

The board also approved a fireworks permit for Carl Luttrull, approved claims totalling$463,669 and approved the auditor’s quarterly report.

In final action, supervisor Brad Quigley, who served as the meeting chair because of the absence of supervisor Randy Griffin, said several of the counties that compose the Mississippi Valley Work Force (MVWF) appeared in favor of hiring a grant writer.

Quigley had reported on that possibility at last week’s meeting. During that report, he had explained the regional workforce consortium had identified the position as a key to draw more workers to the area.

He repeated that point during Tuesday’s meeting, explaining the grant writer could focus on affordable housing and other issues that would attract a larger number of works.