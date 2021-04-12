Supervisors: Solar project "highly likely" in the near future

MUSCATINE – After a ribbon cutting Friday to kick off the biggest solar array in the state in neighboring Louisa County, the Muscatine County Supervisors voted to hold a public hearing to amend the county’s comprehensive plan to add sections on alternative and renewable energy.

A second public hearing will also be held regarding amendments to the zoning ordinance to add sections regarding utility scale solar energy systems. The hearings will be held during the May 3 supervisors meeting at 9 a.m. County administrator Nancy Schrieber said the county’s zoning commission had recommended the changes to include renewable energy into the county’s ordinances. In addition to solar, the changes would include wind energy.

“We don’t amend the comp plan very often,” planning and zoning administrator Eric Furnas said. “The plan speaks very strongly to the preservation of farm land. The language discourages development in farm land. As renewable energy production projects have grown and are becoming more popular around the country, we need to address that in our comprehensive plan.”

On Friday, a ribbon was cut dedicating a new solar array just outside of Wapello in Louisa County. The array was built on 800 acres of sub-prime farm land.