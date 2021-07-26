Supervisors support Muscatine Power and Water's grant application for broadband

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter of support Monday morning, giving its backing to Muscatine Power and Water’s (MPW) quest for broadband grant funding through the State of Iowa.

During Monday’s meeting Supervisor Santos Saucedo said that he was impressed with how far the broadband would be expanded to in the Muscatine County area. He also commented that he had asked MPW about the discussions being held about broadband and what future phases are. He said that he hasn’t heard back yet and will keep the supervisors up to date when he finds out.

“With this funding available and the push to get broadband expanded to all rural areas, I think we need to sign the letter,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said.

According to the letter the supervisors signed, MPW’s broadband project would bring broadband service to over 300 people in the county who currently don’ have it. The letter also says the expansion of MPW’s fiber network provides more customers over which to spread the fixed costs, which ultimately helps all MPW customers. The Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project is nearing completion with the bulk of the remaining work being inspection, correction, and cleanup. The cleanup work is expected to continue through 2021.