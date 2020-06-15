Supervisors table vote on mental health 28E

Another question Mather had was who appointed the members of the advisory boards. Sorensen said he did not know. He said this would be taken up at the next region board meeting.

“We are looking at approving a 28E that is going to govern us and basically we are giving up our county sovereignty based on the assurance that with good will we can work this out, then something like this comes up,” Mather said. “That gives me pause.”

Sorensen said he was unsure if the governing board has seen the appointment list. He said this would be discussed at the June 15 meeting. Mather said he wanted an answer to his questions prior to voting on the agreement. Sorensen said the agreement had to be approved by June 30 so the vote could wait a week.

Sorensen said the region is collecting concerns from all the counties and address them during an annual meeting.

“This is a lengthy, difficult process to go through — to get all the counties on board with the resolutions,” he said.

Last year Muscatine County voted to leave the region, citing financial mismanagement. The county was twice denied admittance by the South East Iowa Link region. The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) assigned Muscatine County back to the Eastern Iowa region after the governing board had denied re-admittance. According to state law in order to spend tax money earmarked for mental health, the county has to be a member of a mental health region.

