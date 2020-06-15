Supervisors table vote on mental health 28E

MUSCATINE — During the second discussion of the new 28E agreement with the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors tabled voting on approval until its June 22 meeting to answer several concerns.
During the regular meeting Monday, supervisor Nathan Mather questioned how new members of the region’s governing board are selected. During a previous meeting, region CEO Lori Elam said the board is required to “rubber stamp” board members approved by advisory committees. She explained that the Iowa Department of Human Services had mandated the governing board add two additional members chosen by the children’s behavioral health service advisory board, and that they be voting members. The region is currently planning to use a weighted voting process so the majority of decisions are made by elected officials.
“One thing that still really worries me is we don’t have a quorum device,” Mather said.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen, the board’s representative on the region’s governing board, said he had spoken with region chair Ken Beck regarding concerns the county had with the changes in the agreement.
Mather was also concerned that the list of possible candidates for children’s behavioral health representatives were also employees of two of the providers. Sorensen said he and Beck had discussed the issue and had determined the region has to go back to the advisory board. Sorensen said this is clearly forbidden by law.
Another question Mather had was who appointed the members of the advisory boards. Sorensen said he did not know. He said this would be taken up at the next region board meeting.
“We are looking at approving a 28E that is going to govern us and basically we are giving up our county sovereignty based on the assurance that with good will we can work this out, then something like this comes up,” Mather said. “That gives me pause.”
Sorensen said he was unsure if the governing board has seen the appointment list. He said this would be discussed at the June 15 meeting. Mather said he wanted an answer to his questions prior to voting on the agreement. Sorensen said the agreement had to be approved by June 30 so the vote could wait a week.
Sorensen said the region is collecting concerns from all the counties and address them during an annual meeting.
“This is a lengthy, difficult process to go through — to get all the counties on board with the resolutions,” he said.
Last year Muscatine County voted to leave the region, citing financial mismanagement. The county was twice denied admittance by the South East Iowa Link region. The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) assigned Muscatine County back to the Eastern Iowa region after the governing board had denied re-admittance. According to state law in order to spend tax money earmarked for mental health, the county has to be a member of a mental health region.
