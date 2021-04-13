Supervisors to attempt mediation over drainage issues

“I will talk with (Wapello Mayor) Shawn Maine tomorrow,” Griffin told the board and other officials indicated they would talk with the trustees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shutt said a solution was possible, but it likely would take the cooperation of both groups to implement it.

“We all have the people we need to talk to to see if we can get some resolution,” Griffin said.

Another issue the supervisors said needs to be resolved is cutting down on the semi-truck traffic going through Grandview, despite a weight embargo on the city’s streets. Officials said local resident Brenda McAvoy had contacted them about the trucks, which apparently are not taking a bypass around the community because it is gravel.

In addition to reported damage to private property from the truck traffic, the supervisors said city officials had also reported street damage from the trucks’ weight.

Shutt said he needed to review state laws to determine what restrictions can be placed on city streets that receive Farm to Market funding, but agreed additional signage or other warnings could be made.