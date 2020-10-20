Supervisors to continue with existing ambulance contract

WAPELLO — There apparently is no need to sign a new contract between the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS) and Louisa County, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday.

The supervisors have been discussing a possible new contract for the past few weeks, after learning LCAS Administrator Linda Verink had decided to retire. Verink had signed the original contract, but had sent an amended version to the county after she retired that named Lynn Croft as the new administrator.

That had set off discussions among the supervisors that covered funding, ambulance unit locations, county coverage and other issues that expanded to include the two other ambulance services in the county. The new LCAS contract proposal with Croft’s name listed was also sent to county attorney Adam Parsons for review.

Supervisor Randy Griffin, whose wife Peg is on the seven-member LCAS Board of Directors, said during Tuesday’s meeting that the entire issue had apparently developed because of a misunderstanding concerning the original contract.

Griffin said that in addition to Verink acting as the LCAS administrator, she was also the president of the LCAS Board of Directors. It was in that position that she had signed the original contract between the county and the LCAS and not her position as the administrator.